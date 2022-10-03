Voting closes this Friday for BikeBiz Awards 2022 in association with ArmaUrto

Voting will close this Friday, 7th October, for the BikeBiz Awards 2022 in association with ArmaUrto.
This year’s awards is the biggest edition to date, with a new judging panel, 15 awards across five categories, and some significant new awards, including Specialist Distributor of the Year, Diversity Champion, Best Shared Transport Provider, Micromobility Retailer of the Year and Micromobility Brand of the Year.
IBD of the Year and Woman of the Year will be decided by a vote open to the whole cycling industry. Voting is open now and will close at midnight on Friday. The Diversity Champion award will be decided by the BikeBiz team.
The other winners will be decided by our expert judging panel, who offer years of combined experience in the cycling industry. Judges will however abstain from any award that either they or their company have been shortlisted for.
The winners will be announced on bikebiz.com on Friday, 4th November.
BRANDS
Bike Brand of the Year
(winner decided by judging panel)
BMC
Forestal
Frog Bikes
Reilly Cycleworks
Ribble Cycles
Ridgeback
P&A Brand of the Year
(winner decided by judging panel)
Altura
E-Thirteen
Lazer
Muc-Off
Peaty’s
Zéfal
Newcomer of the Year
(winner decided by judging panel)
Bo
Kidvelo Bikes
Loaded Bikes
Shark eBikes
Steed Bikes
DISTRIBUTORS
Bike Distributor of the Year
(winner decided by judging panel)
Mondraker
Moore Large
Raleigh UK
Sportline
Tandem Group Cycles
Windwave
P&A Distributor of the Year
(winner decided by judging panel)
Extra UK
Madison
Oxford
Upgrade Bikes
Velotech Services
ZyroFisher
Specialist Distributor of the Year
(winner decided by judging panel)
Advanced Bikes UK
Apex Distribution
Chicken CycleKit
Gearmechhanger.com
Silverfish UK
Volt Bikes
RETAILERS
IBD of the Year
(winner decided by voting open to whole cycle industry – vote here)
Hot Pursuit Cycles
Inspiral Cycles
Pedal Power Scotland
Pennine Cycles
Sprockets Cycles
Twelfth City Cyclery
Omnichannel Retailer of the Year
(winner decided by judging panel)
Balfe’s Bikes
Cykel House
Hargroves Cycles
Rutland Cycling
Sigma Sports
Thomas’s Cycle Revolution
Best Retailer Services
(winner decided by judging panel)
Cyclescheme
Freewheel
Green Commute Initiative
Objective 1
Push Retail
INCLUSIVITY
Woman of the Year
(winner decided by voting open to whole cycle industry – vote here)
Cheryl Reid, Cowley Road Condors
Judith Smith, Primal Europe
Kimberly Coats, Team Africa Rising
Lauren Goode, Chicken CycleKit
Vicky Balfour, Vicky Bikes
Wiesia Kuczaj, Fusion Media
Cycle Advocacy Award
(winner decided by judging panel)
#BikeIsBest
Cyclehoop
Cycling UK
Go Velo
TotalMTB CIC
Diversity Champion
(winner decided by the BikeBiz team)
Beccy Marston, See.Sense
Bikeability Trust
Hollie Weatherstone, Muc-Off
LDN Riders
Sarah Mitchell, Cycling UK
Women of Colour Cycling Collective
MICROMOBILITY
Best Shared Transport Provider
(winner decided by judging panel)
Beryl
Dott
Lime
Nextbike
Tier Mobility
Voi Technology
Micromobility Retailer of the Year
(winner decided by judging panel)
County Cycles
Fully Charged
Ride and Glide
Sigma Sports Electric
The Electric Bike Shop
Micromobility Brand of the Year
(winner decided by judging panel)
Advanced Bikes UK
Batribike
Bo
Brompton Bike Hire
Eovolt
Mirider
ArmaUrto is the headline sponsor for the BikeBiz Awards 2022, and the Bicycle Association (BA) has also been announced as the Cycle Advocacy Partner.
For more information about sponsorship opportunities for the BikeBiz Awards 2022 in association with ArmaUrto, contact Richard Setters at richard.setters@biz-media.co.uk.