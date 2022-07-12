Bicycle Association announced as Cycle Advocacy Partner for BikeBiz Awards 2022

Share Facebook

The Bicycle Association (BA) has been announced as the Cycle Advocacy Partner for the BikeBiz Awards 2022, in association with ArmaUrto.

Each year, the BikeBiz Awards are a highlight on the calendar as we are privileged to celebrate the unique, innovative, and important work being done across the cycle trade. Check out more information on the categories for this year and our new judging panel here.

The BA is the national trade association for the UK cycle industry. It strives to represent the best interests of the UK cycle industry to government, stakeholders and the general public. The mission of the BA is to grow everyday cycling in the UK and remove barriers to cycling for everyone.

BikeBiz editor Alex Ballinger said: “This year we’ve aimed to make the BikeBiz Awards bigger and better than ever before, including a greater emphasis on the fantastic work being done to support the wider trade.

“The Bicycle Association is at the forefront of efforts to support cycle businesses and continues to be an emphatic voice in championing the cycling industry.

“We’re ecstatic to welcome the Bicycle Association on board as Cycle Advocacy Partner for the 2022 awards, as we look to celebrate the outstanding projects out there that help boost cycling in whatever form.”

In December, the BA launched the Investors in Cycling advocacy campaign as a way to recognise businesses that are helping to spread the word about the benefits of cycling.

Bicycle Association associate director David Middlemiss said: “The BikeBiz Awards celebrate the very best of the UK cycling industry and the Bicycle Association, through our Investors in Cycling advocacy arm, is honoured to be a sponsor of the 2022 awards.

“We look forward to working with BikeBiz, the other sponsors and all of the entrants to raise the level of excitement about cycling for pleasure.”