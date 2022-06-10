Here are the all the categories for the BikeBiz Awards 2022, in association with ArmaUrto

Each year, the BikeBiz Awards are a highlight on the calendar as we are privileged to celebrate the unique, innovative, and important work being done across the cycle trade.

From retailers, to bike brands, and advocacy champions we are proud to help shine a light on the superstars working in the bike industry, and 2022 is no different.

For the 2022 BikeBiz Awards, in association with ArmaUrto, we are bringing you the biggest edition to date, with a new judging panel, 15 awards across five categories, and some significant new awards.

Once again, the BikeBiz Awards will be held virtually, with winners being announced online at BikeBiz.com, across our social media platforms, and in the print edition.

We’re very excited to announce all the categories for the 2022 awards and explain how this year’s awards will work, including the nomination process, the judging, and the cycle industry voting awards.

We will be announcing our judges in the coming weeks, so stay tuned.

Key dates

Entries and nominations: Open from Monday 25th July, close at midnight on Friday 26th August.

Voting: Open Monday 5th September, close at midnight Friday 7th October

Winners: Announced on Friday 4th November

Changes for 2022

For this year’s awards, we’re introducing a new procedure utilising an expert judging panel, all with experience from across the broad spectrum of the cycling industry, while still offering public votes in some key awards.

The biggest changes for the 2022 awards are the introduction of five new awards – Specialist Distributor of the Year, Best Shared Transport Provider, Micromobility Retailer of the Year, Micromobility Brand of the Year, and the BikeBiz Diversity Champion Award.

We have also introduced five overarching categories for the awards, covering the key areas of the market – Brands, Distributors, Retailers, Inclusivity, and Micromobility.

All of these changes have been made to ensure the 2022 awards are reflective of all the brilliant work being done in the cycling industry, and to acknowledge the new and exciting developments in the micromobility, inclusivity, and advocacy areas.

How it works

Entries and nominations

Members of the cycling trade community will be invited to put themselves in the running for one of our prestigious awards using an online form, while prosumers can also nominate their favourite retailers, brands or individuals in any relevant categories.

Entries and nominations will be open from 25th July and run until midnight on 26th August.

The BikeBiz team will then review every entry and nomination to ensure the necessary criteria is met, in order to then compile a shortlist for each award.

Shortlists will then be announced on 5th September, kickstarting the voting process.

Voting

This year, voting will be carried out either by our expert judging panel or by a wider vote open to the whole cycling industry, depending on the category (see below for the full list of awards and the voting procedure in each).

Most awards, including our brands of the year, and distributors of the year, will be decided by our judging panel, who will offer years of combined experience in the cycling industry to select the winners.

Our judges will come from a broad range of backgrounds in the industry, including retailers, distributors, and advocacy groups.

In order to make judging fair, judges will have to abstain from any award category that may relate to their own organisation, to avoid any conflicts of interest – for example, retailer judges will not be permitted to vote in the retailer category of awards.

Judges will vote using their own online form, selecting their preferred winner, and offering up a reason for their selection.

In other categories, including Woman of the Year, and IBD of the Year, voting will be open to the wider cycling trade through an online voting form.

Voting will be open from 5th September until 7th October, and after the closure, the BikeBiz team will collate all the results, ready for the big announcement.

The winners

Winners will then be announced on 4th November, online at BikeBiz.com and across our social media platforms (Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram), followed by a major feature in the December edition of BikeBiz magazine.

The categories

Brands

Bike Brand of the Year – Nominations open to all bike brands, winner decided by judging panel

P&A Brand of the Year – Nominations open to all P&A brands, winner decided by judging panel

Newcomer of the Year – Nominations open to any cycling brand founded since 1st January 2020, winner decided by judging panel

Distributors

Bike Distributor of the Year – Nominations open to all bike distributors , winner decided by judging panel

P&A Distributor of the Year – Nominations open to all P&A distributors, winner decided by judging panel

Specialist Distributor of the Year – Nominations open to any distributor specialising in a particular area of the market, e.g. e-bikes, BMX, MTB, triathlon, winner decided by judging panel

Retailers

IBD of the Year – Nominations open to independently-run bricks and mortar retailers with a maximum of three locations, winner decided by voting open to whole cycle industry

Omnichannel Retailer of the Year – Nominations open to any omnichannel cycling retailers, winner decided by judging panel

Best Retailer Services – Nominations open to any company providing services to benefit cycle industry members, eg training, EPOS, bike-fitting software, winner decided by judging panel

Inclusivity

Woman of the Year – Nominations open to any woman who has made a marked impact in the cycle industry over the last year, winner decided by voting open to whole cycle industry

Cycle Advocacy Award – Nominations open to any company advocating cycling throughout the UK to benefit the cycle industry members, e.g. promoting funding schemes, cycling education, infrastructure campaigning, winner decided by judging panel

Diversity Champion – A special award given to a person or organisation who has made a significant impact on diversity and inclusion in the cycling industry, winner decided by the BikeBiz team

Micromobility

Best Shared Transport Provider – Nominations open to any UK e-bike or e-scooter shared transport scheme operator, winner decided by judging panel

Micromobility Retailer of the Year – Nominations open to any specialist e-bike or e-scooter retailer, winner decided by judging panel

Micromobility Brand of the Year – Nominations open to any micromobility brand, winner decided to judging panel

For more information about sponsorship opportunities for the BikeBiz Awards 2022, in association with ArmaUrto, contact Richard Setters – richard.setters@biz-media.co.uk