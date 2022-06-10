Canyon Commuter:On Penfold edition raffled in aid of World Bicycle Relief

Share Facebook

Canyon has presented the Commuter:On – Penfold Edition in a collaboration that will raise funds for World Bicycle Relief.

Based on the Commuter:On 7, powered by Fazua, the city e-bike has been transformed into a ‘fully functioning work of art’ that bears all the hallmarks of artist Tim Gresham, aka Penfold.

The raffle will be live on Crowdfunder today, 10th June, and is open globally until 26th June. Canyon UK will also be launching the go-live of the raffle at the Tour of Cambridgeshire, with the finished bike on display at the event.

The frame was hand-painted live at the recent Cycle Show at Alexandra Palace. Speaking at the show, Gresham shared an insight into his thoughts when designing and painting the frame: “I’m painting something fun, colourful, bold, maybe a bit different to what you see on other bikes.

“I’m taking my style and putting it on a different canvas. It’s simple, fun and jazzy. I guess when painting this I wanted to reflect good vibes and positive energy. I wanted it to be something that you could ride or hang on a wall, its like a piece of art.

“As the bike being raffled for World Bicycle Relief, I really like the idea that someone is going to donate to the charity, make a difference and receive something amazing in return.”

Speaking on the opportunity to brief Gresham on the concept Aaron Budd, head of sales and marketing for Canyon UK, stated: “This was a rare opportunity to take one of our staple commuting bikes and rip up the rule book in terms of its aesthetic design.

“My team and I immediately fell in love with the design and work of Tim (Penfold) and it was an incredible experience working with the artist to see the project go from a design brief, to a live working project, and then a finished ebike- all for an amazing, charitable cause.”

World Bicycle Relief is committed to mobilising communities with the power of the bicycle. This helps make improvements in everything from healthcare to education. Each entry to the raffle is guaranteed to make a difference.

Speaking on the initiative, Allison Dufosee, CEO of World Bike Relief, said: “I love this evolving relationship with Canyon UK. The prize bicycle looks stunning, and I wish that I, too, could enter (sadly, not!).

“Our newest Mobilised Communities model promotes long-term bicycle use through a sustainable bicycle eco-system with our assembly and distribution facilities, spare parts supply chain, trained local mechanics and social enterprise retail outlets supporting community-led and managed programming.

“We partner with communities that create change at scale by utilising community mobility needs assessments, bicycle supervisory committees, service-to-own contracts, and strategic partnerships. Our gratitude goes to the fantastic teams at Canyon UK and everybody involved with this incredible activation on behalf of all at World Bicycle Relief. Chapeau to all!”