Canyon appoints Chad Manuell to chief technology officer

Canyon has announced that Chad Manuell will join the brand as chief technology officer.

The move will help deepen Canyon’s consumer-led growth and innovation focus.

He fills a role vacated by Michael Kaiser, who is stepping into a role with Canyon’s executive advisory board, after 17 years of work at Canyon where he played a key role in turning the company into the bike brand as it is known as today.

Manuell will be part of Canyon’s executive leadership team and will be responsible for driving innovation and ensuring successful development and delivery of products to achieve Canyon’s long-term objectives.

Following the announcement, Manuell said: “I’m thrilled to be joining a team of passionate cyclists that truly puts innovation and customer-centricity at the forefront of operations.

“I’m committed to continue driving innovation, accelerating development, and delivering products that will inspire people to ride and win races on the biggest stages around the world.”

Manuell joins Canyon with more than 22 years of experience in the bicycle industry, most recently as director of engineering at Trek in Wisconsin, USA and has a track record as one of the most respected innovators in the business.

With the ambition for further growth and globalisation, Manuell is expected to be another important personnel decision, after Alison Jones joined as COO and Karim Bohn joined as CFO/managing director over the past year.

Nicolas de Ros Wallace, Canyon CEO, added: “Without doubt the addition of Chad allows us to continue to fulfil our ambition to be the world’s most inspiring and innovative bike brand. He fuels our accelerated innovation and development pathway.”

Chad Manuell will commence his employment with Canyon in January 2024.

Last year was a busy 12 months for the German brand.

Launches included: the Spectral mullet with Keep It Stable technology, a new generation Endurace, as well as all-new Inflite CFR, Grail and Lux Trail XC.