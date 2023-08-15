Canyon launches latest generation of Endurace, improved comfort, aerodynamics and top tube storage

Share Facebook

Canyon has launched the latest generation of the Endurace, offering adjustability, comfort, aerodynamic enhancements and an integrated storage solution in the top tube.

First introduced in 2014, the Canyon Endurace has been a reference in the category of endurance bikes for almost a decade.

Now, the all-new Endurace CFR and CF SLX ranges are here, taking the Endurace’s speed and compliance to a new level.

Constructed from the top spec carbon for improved stiffness-to-weight and equipped with high level componentry, Canyon says the Endurace CFR is the fastest endurance bike the brand has ever made.

For a fit that’s simple to adapt, the Endurace CFR and CF SLX feature Canyon’s CP0018 Aerocockpit. This provides 40 mm of width and 15 mm of height adjustment with zero cutting required.

One unique update on the Endurace is a new top tube storage compartment.

Canyon says that it “neatly stows vital tools away” and the provided neoprene tool sleeve houses the Canyon 3-in-1 Minitool, a CO2 cartridge and Canyon slim tyre levers.

To reap the benefits of wider tyres at lower pressures, the Endurace combines 30 mm front and 32 mm rear tyres with wide, tubeless-ready rims – with 35 mm of clearance for riders who want to go even wider.

According to Canyon, comfort is the Endurace’s hallmark, and the new Endurace “pulls out all the stops” to create the smoothest ride ever from a Canyon road bike.

To achieve this, all models feature the S15 VCLS (Vertical Comfort, Lateral Stiffness) 2.0 comfort seatpost.

The seatpost has carbon leaf spring construction that flexes up to 20 mm, delivering additional compliance in a lightweight package. Canyon says this means they don’t have to use mechanical suspension or change the frame, potentially adding unnecessary weight.

A range of aerodynamic enhancements have been made on the Endurace, adding to Canyon’s claims of it being their fastest ever endurance bike.

Cockpit integration, a narrower head tube, sleeker forks, and a more slender down tube developed in partnership with aero experts Swiss Side saves a claimed seven watts over the previous generation at 45 km/h.

There are eight models in total.

The top of the range CFR is available with Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 and SRAM Red AXS groupsets, both coming with DT Swiss ERC 1100 wheels.

For an extra £500, customers can opt for the Campagnolo Super Record Wireless groupset and a Bora Ultra WT0 wheelset.

