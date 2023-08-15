Bicycle Association releases diversity report, calls for positive change to industry culture

Share Facebook

The Bicycle Association (BA) has released its Diversity in the Cycling Industry Perception Survey Report.

This report, which builds on the BA’s Diversity Report published in March 2023, is delivered in collaboration with Cycle Industries Europe’s Women in Cycling programme and supported by Work180.

The report sheds light on insights and perspectives surrounding diversity and inclusivity within the cycling industry.

Based on research and analysis, it underscores the need for a more inclusive approach to cycling and offers a roadmap for positive change within the industry.

It also explores the root problems, examines the consequences, then considers actions to tackle the problems and help everyone working in the cycling industry to thrive.

Following the release of the report, Sally Middlemiss, associate director of the BA, said: “The Diversity in the Cycling Industry Perception Survey Report marks a significant step towards understanding the complex dynamics of inclusivity within all levels of the cycling industry.

“We are dedicated to driving positive change by promoting dialogue, actionable recommendations, and an environment where every individual feels welcome and empowered to achieve their career goals.”

The survey, which was completed by 1,123 people working in the cycling industry, from a variety of backgrounds and experiences, provides a comprehensive overview of current perceptions, challenges, and opportunities related to diversity, equity and inclusion .

By collating and analysing data from individuals across different regions, company sizes and sectors, and demographics including age, gender, race and ethnicity, disability and sexual orientation, the report paints a picture of the current state of inclusivity within the cycling industry.

Key findings of the Perception Survey Report include:

-Senior leaders are “overwhelmingly” white, heterosexual men;

-Widespread experience of unfair treatment, including harassment;

-Nearly half of those with disabilities keep these hidden from their employer;

-Women and those from minority groups are more likely to leave the industry;

-Women want concrete action on leadership and pay

– 63% of men and 45% of women were inspired to join the industry by a passion for cycling.

The report’s recommendations call on employers to sign the BA’s Diversity Pledge and prioritise seven key actions to begin to address the findings:

Seven actions for change

1 Lead an inclusive, anti-discriminatory culture

2 Implement bullying and harassment policy and communicate to all employees

3 Diversify leadership teams

4 Make pay equitable

5 Introduce flexible working and paid leave entitlements

6 Offer mentoring and career development to all

7 Give more visibility to women and marginalised groups

Ian Beasant, managing director of Giant UK, contributed the foreword to the report and said: “The core purpose of this BA perception survey was to understand the barriers and challenges people face in their company.

“The acknowledgement and commitment to supporting all equally is our industry’s duty. We must create the most welcoming, inclusive and prosperous environment for all, fostering innovation, representation, and growth.”

The full Diversity in the Cycling Industry Perception Survey Report is now available for download on the Bicycle Association’s website.