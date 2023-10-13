Canyon launches all-new Grail performance gravel bike

Share Facebook

Canyon has launched the new Grail gravel race bike.

The new Grail holds the keys to speed across all kinds of terrain thanks to its handling, aero gains, an efficient and compliant chassis, and integration.

Grail is now available to the public across three platforms, including the all-new, top-line CFR range which has proven itself with multiple high-profile wins in 2023, including Carolin Schiff’s commanding triumph at Unbound 200.

The gravel scene has evolved greatly since the launch of the first Grail back in 2018, with every ride or event posing its own set of challenges.

Among Canyon’s innovations, the new Grail delivers optimised aerodynamics with more than nine watts saved on its predecessor – largely thanks to the removal of the Hover bar.

A fresh silhouette in the Double Drop Bar includes the Gear Groove which houses a broad range of accessories, including the adjustable Aero Extensions adapted from the Speedmax.

The Aero Load System includes both the Load Down Tube Storage, which is integrated in the frame, and the Load FidLock QuickLoader.

Riding dynamics have also been overhauled with a geometry concept that adds stability.

The Grail’s compliance is still present with a seatpost concept adapted from the Ultimate road line-up, yet optimised for performance gravel riding.

Specifications and RRPs

There is a broad range of builds available for the new Grail across three platform levels, Grail CF SL, Grail CF SLX and the new Grail CFR:

Starting at £2,599, the Grail CF SL is the brand’s entry point into the world of performance gravel.

The Grail CF SL frames do not come complete with Load Down Tube Storage, however the Load Fidlock Quickloader is still compatible. In addition, the CP0045 Double Drop Bar equipped on the Grail CF SL doesn’t come with the Gear Groove interface, which is needed for integrated aero extensions, computer mounts and light mounts.

The Grail CF SLX adds Load Down Tube Storage and Gear Groove versatility and is available in 1x and 2x electronic shifting options.

The GRX Di2-equipped Grail CF SLX 8 Di2 comes in at £4,799 and the SRAM Force and Zipp 303 Firecrest-adorned Grail CF SLX 8 AXS is £5,099.

Topping the line with the lightest framesets and overall builds, the Grail CFR Di2 will cost £6,699, while the Quarq power meter-equipped Grail CFR AXS is £7,649.

Finally, just 70 Grail CFR LTD limited launch editions in the GRVL DZZL design will be available worldwide for £9,500.