BikeBiz Directory 2024 deadline today

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Time is running out for the cycling industry to submit updates for the next BikeBiz Directory.

The BikeBiz Directory is the essential A-Z of the bike trade, including listings for all companies associated with the industry in one handy guide.

Categories in the directory include Distribution and Wholesale, E-commerce and EPS, Manufacturers, and Marketing, PR and Consultancy.

The deadline for submissions to the 2024 edition is 5pm today, Friday, October 13.

To provide us with new or altered details, please contact BikeBiz editor Daniel Blackham at daniel.blackham@biz-media.co.uk If you were included in the prior edition and your details remain unchanged, there is no need to re-submit.

To be listed, BikeBiz asks that you supply the business address, telephone, website link and type of business that applies to you from the categories listed below (max two categories per business).

For advertising enquiries, or to simply boost your listing’s presence within the directory, contact Richard Setters at richard.setters@biz-media.co.uk.

Subscribers to the BikeBiz print magazine will receive a free hard copy of the directory bundled with the December 2023 edition.

You can view the 2023 directory here

The categories included are:

Distribution and wholesale

The UK’s suppliers all in one place

E-commerce and EPOS

Need a website builder or electronic point of sale system? Look no further

Event organisers, hosting, holiday and hire

A dedicated list of those who organise events and hire schemes

Manufacturers

Any brand with their own distribution, UK-based manufacturers and agents

Marketing, PR and consultancy

Seeking a PR guru, copywriter or a freelancer

Media and publishing

A comprehensive guide to print, web and broadcast media

Organisations, charities and associations

Cycling trade bodies and associations, cycling clubs and charities

Retailers, workshops and mail order

Our frontline, comprehensively documented, regardless of shape and size

Services and training

From cycle to work providers to legal, insurance, printers and shop fitters