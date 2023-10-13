Zwift unveils Hub One smart trainer with virtual shifting and single speed cassette

Share Facebook

Zwift, the online fitness platform, has unveiled the Hub One, a new version of the original Zwift Hub Smart Trainer.

The new Zwift Hub One makes it easier to get on Zwift, works with almost any bike, and offers riders virtual shifting that was previously only available on smart bikes.

Most visibly different about Zwift Hub One, compared to the original Hub trainer, is the Zwift Cog.

In a departure from all previous direct drive trainers, Zwift Hub One replaces the standard cassette with the new Zwift Cog, a single cog component that comes pre-installed and allows the trainer to work with almost any 8-12 speed bike.

Thanks to its unique design, riders can put chain drops in the past as sides act as a chain retention device.

In addition to its compatibility, Zwift Hub One enables cyclists to take advantage of the many benefits of virtual shifting.

Zwifters will control virtual shifts with the included wireless Zwift Click which mounts to any type of handlebar (road, flat, and TT) via two rubber O-Rings.

From launch, Zwift Hub One comes with 24 gears.

To ensure consistency between bikes, Zwift Hub One is able to detect the gear ratios on the physical bike which allows it to set the virtual gears accordingly.

It achieves this through a process called “real gear ratio calibration”.

For those wishing to upgrade their existing Zwift Hub units, a Zwift Cog + Zwift Click upgrade package will be available for purchase.

The upgrade bundle will be available for $59.99/£59.99/€59.99 for a limited time after launch, to allow existing Zwift Hub owners to upgrade, down from the full MSRP of $79.99/£79.99/€79.99.

Zwift Hub One is now available for purchase. Zwift Hub, with a choice of traditional 8-12 speed cassette, will continue to be sold under the new name, Zwift Hub Classic.

Both trainers are priced at $599/€599/£549 and include one year of Zwift membership.