The top five jobs in the bike trade this week – 13th October

The BikeBiz jobs board helped filled over 740 positions in 2022, and listings are still on the rise. Here’s our latest top five…

Technical Education Specialist, Northern territories – Specialized UK

As the Technical Education Specialist, you’ll help to make Specialized the world leader in after-sales support for ebikes. Your mission is to elevate our retail partners to deliver world-class technical service to our riders. You’ll work closely with retail service management and workshop staff to deliver in-person training, to introduce new service techniques and technologies. You’ll intentionally measure and drive improvement in retail service standards. You will also partner with our retailers to deliver white-glove support to our riders in the field.

You will: represent Specialized as a brand expert, with a focus on Turbo product, to our retailers, riders and employees, partner with key accounts to develop trust in Turbo products & technology via regular visits & updates, and be the responsible individual for delivery of all Turbo and Technical training within the Northern territories of the business.

Essential qualifications include: two or more years bicycle mechanical experience, deep electric bicycle know-how and service experience, Specialized Turbo system experience a plus, be a bike enthusiast, with a passion for all types of cycling, valid driver’s license and clean driving record. This role is based remotely to cover our Northern accounts and retailers

Brand Marketing Executive – dhb & Föhn (Apparel) – WiggleCRC

WiggleCRC are looking to recruit a Brand Marketing Executive to join the dhb & Föhn team in the Portsmouth office. So, if you believe in the power of sport and physical activity, don’t hold back. Come and take up the challenge.

We are searching for a passionate and enthusiastic Brand Marketing Executive to join our house brands marketing team at an extremely exciting time. The ideal candidate is a talented team player eager to provide strategic and creative input to help advance our brands. The Brand Marketing Executive will support the Brand Manager while liaising with our Merchandising, Development and Design teams to create and execute eye-catching brand campaigns across multiple channels.

We are driven by our winning teams who value the unique strengths we each bring. Whether you’re a beginner or an expert, a people manager or technical specialist, we have a place for you. We are all in and we win as one – there is a place for everyone in our team. This is your opportunity to join a team that leads from the front, unafraid to pursue ambitious goals. At WiggleCRC, we support you all the way, helping you achieve your personal best.

Area Sales Manager – Bob Elliot & Co Ltd

Due to a vacancy opening, we are looking to add a professional Area Sales Manager for the South West of England / South Wales area to maintain and develop further an established customer-base, selling our large portfolio of products of over 40 brands / 5,000 SKU’s.

The role will include visiting shops on a regular basis. We are looking for a results-driven, enthusiastic and ambitious person to build and maintain relationships with cycle shops. Experience in this field is essential. The job includes a company car, a mobile phone, a tablet, a standard basic wage plus commission based on performance. We offer vast experience in the trade, and can offer the best support for the candidate to fulfil the role required.

Join our team and help sell great brands including our own brands; KranX All Cycle & KX Wheels. Also, Schwalbe & Continental Tyres, Ravemen, Clarks Cycle Components, Funkier/Chiba/FLR clothing & many more.

Assistant Manager – Giant Crystal Palace

We are looking for a well organised and highly personable individual to work in our Cadence/Giant Crystal Palace store as Assistant Manager. The role involves being the duty manager when the manager is off or on holiday and assist with the day to day management of the store.

Experience of store management at supervisor or Assistant Manager level would make you an ideal candidate for this role. Unlike many of our competitors we are not obsessed with KPIs and reporting. We want your true passion for cycling to flourish so you engage with our loyal customers rather than getting bogged down in admin.

We are focused on offering services for cyclists beyond selling bikes, kit and fixing bikes. Our aim is to offer cyclists a local hub for all their cycling needs.Working for us you will need to be outgoing and communicative, open minded to all types of cycling activity and love everything about the Giant brand (as they are our key partner).

Brand Marketing Executive – Vitus and Prime (Bikes)

We are searching for a passionate and enthusiastic Brand Marketing Executive to join the Vitus & Prime Brand Marketing team at an extremely exciting time for both brands experiencing recent growth. The ideal candidate will live and breathe bikes. You’ll need to enthusiastic and eager to provide both creative and strategic input to further develop both brands.

Day-to-day you’ll support the Brand Manager and work closely with our Product specialists to create and execute eye-catching brand campaigns across multiple channels and cycle disciplines.

Key responsibilities include: managing an execute multi-channel brand campaigns, working with the Brand Managers to prospect media and PR, managing Prime and Vitus social media channels, producing weekly performance reports back to the business, owning the relationships with retailer marketing teams, and supporting the expansion of brand marketing in key global territories.