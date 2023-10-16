Destination Sport Experiences expands team with four new appointments

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

The team at Destination Sport Experiences has expanded with four new appointments, signalling further growth of the sports travel business.

Destination Sport Experiences promote travel packages for runners, cyclists and triathletes, with entry, transport, accommodation and support for events around the world.

In recent months the team have announced a series of acquisitions and launches, including, Sportive Breaks and Marathon Tours and Travel, along with new office openings in Australia, China and America.

To match the expansion, comes a continually growing team.

The Destination Sports Experiences team has welcomed four new members to the Manchester, UK-based offices; Ross Litherland, Ian Clarke, Adam Gearing and Denise Yarrow.

Ross Litherland joins as Sportive Breaks marketing manager. With 15 years experience in sports travel and retail, having previously worked in advertising across multiple industries.

Litherland is a keen fell runner and cyclist whose most recent addiction is cyclocross, his highlight of the cycling calendar being that of the ‘brutal and beautiful’ Paris Roubaix, which he has now ridden five times.

Ian Clarke has been appointed as international operations assistant.

A keen cyclist, Clarke joins the team with six years retail and events experience, along with a first hand knowledge of customer needs and trends.

Following his appointment, Clarke said: “moving into the travel industry with a company specific to cycling was a dream role for me. Offering world class tours and event trips is a great way to enable people to experience the greatness this sport has to offer and spread the love of cycling.”

Adam Gearing is to take on the role of content manager.

With a masters in media and public relations, Gearing has experience working as both a marketeer and journalist, and sees his new role at Destination Sport Experiences as allowing him to “combine his passion for marketing with his love of sports”.

And finally, Denise Yarrow joins the team as cycling product manager.

Yarrow has a background working within some of the UK’s largest national sporting governing bodies and is looking forward to continuing to combine her passion for sport with her job.

Read more: Zwift unveils Hub One smart trainer with virtual shifting and single speed cassette

Brendan Fox, managing director of Destination Sport Experiences, said: “This is such an exciting time for our business, and I’m delighted to welcome Ross, Ian, Adam and Denise to our industry-leading team of experts.

“The people we have in our business are our greatest asset, and the recruitment of highly skilled and passionate staff members is incredibly important to us as we continue to grow as a company.”