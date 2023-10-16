Repete releases new R3: Reason road bike

Share Facebook

Czech frame manufacturer Repete has released the R3: Reason, described by the brand as an “evolutionary step” in steel bicycle frame design.

The new Repete R3: Reason combines aesthetics and functionality with fully internal cable routing, clearance for tyres up to 35mm and distinctive frame shape elements.

Robin Fišer, Repete co-founder, said: “When we started making frames, we had a desire to create modern performance road steel bikes. With reference to history but with the most current technical standards.

“We are obsessed with finding functional and pleasing propositions, whilst retaining the simplicity of steel road bikes. It’s been almost 12 years since we’ve followed that path and today we bring you the new peak in steel bike evolution“.

All Repete R3: Reason frames, built from Columbus Spirit HSS hi-performance steel tubing, are hand made in-house at the brand’s factory in Prague, Czech Republic.

The company collaborates with local production expertise to create unique elements to the frames, such as the cast dropouts, CNC machined head tubes and 3D segments in materials including steel and nylon.

This new model is the brand’s first new frame for four years, since the release of the R2: Reason road bike and R2: Verne gravel bike, both models were well received when they launched in 2019.

Repete has a history of producing unique frames, also being winners of the best road bike award at NAHBS in 2015.

The R3: Reason though is a step forward, helping to narrow the gap between carbon performance bikes and custom steel.

To celebrate the release of the R3: Reason, there will be a Limited Edition founders edition of 10 frames, each with a unique design feature.

Customers who want to secure one of these frames can purchase them directly through the Repete website.