Canyon unveils all-new Inflite CFR

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Canyon has launched a new Inflite CFR, based around the same design that took Mathieu van der Poel to victory at the 2023 Cyclocross World Championships,

The new model comes with internal cable routing, Ceramic Speed bottom brackets and Canyon’s profile aero cockpits with 40 mm width adjustment

Van der Poel, who has won four Cyclocross World Championships on the Inflite, has been vocal in his praise for the bike. He said: “The Inflite’s handling is beautifully predictable… Something I really appreciate in a race bike.”

For the first time on this model, the latest iteration of the Inflite receives complete cable integration thanks to an overhauled fork and adjustable CP0018 Aerocockpit.

With 40 mm of width adjustment in three distinct positions, as well as 15 mm of height adjustment with zero cutting required, riders can adapt the Inflite CFR’s Aerocockpit to meet the demands of their next race – wider for more leverage on tight courses, narrower for aero gains.

Riders can switch as often as they need between setups thanks to a simple adjustment tool.

All Inflite CFR bikes come equipped with Ceramic Speed bottom brackets from the factory for “hard-wearing, fast-spinning performance that lasts,” according to Canyon.

The Inflite CFR range will feature two pro-level models, alongside two CF SLX bikes and a single CF SL bike

A Shimano-equipped Inflite CFR Di2 Team comes fitted with a 12-speed 9200-series Dura-Ace Di2 shifting with a cross-optimised 36/46 chainset and an 11-34 cassette, DT Swiss CRC 1100 Spline carbon wheels, crank-integrated Rotor Aldhu 24 Inspider power meter, and Canyon’s own S14 carbon comfort seatpost.

Alternatively, the Inflite CFR Team LTD uses a fully wireless one-by SRAM Red setup (40-tooth chainring, 10-36 cassette), crank-integrated Quarq power meter, and the same DT Swiss CRC 1100 wheels and finishing kit as the Inflite CFR Di2 Team.

Both the SRAM Force eTap AXS-equipped Inflite CF SLX 8 eTap and the Ultegra Di2-equipped Inflite CF SLX 8 Di2 feature power meters from Quarq and Rotor respectively, are built around the Inflite CF SLX frame, and roll on DT Swiss’ CRC 1400 Spline deep-section wheels.

Representing the best value, the Inflite CF SL 7 eTap comes fitted with a one-by SRAM Rival eTap AXS setup, Quarq power meter, DT Swiss CRC 1600 Spline carbon wheels and H31 cockpit.

Read more: Specialized launches Creo 2, debuts new motor and added gravel capability

The 2024 Inflite range also introduces a pro-inspired colour palette, including an exclusive Team Alpecin-Deceuninck colourway on the Inflite CFR Di2 Team.

UK pricing is to be confirmed, but euro pricing can be seen below as an indication.