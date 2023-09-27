Specialized launches Creo 2, debuts new motor and added gravel capability

Share Facebook

Specialized has launched the second generation of the Creo e-bike, the Creo 2.

Following from the Turbo Creo SL that launched in 2019, Specialized has introduced a more gravel-specific geometry, increased tyre clearance, an uprated motor and the brand’s proprietary Future Shock 3.0 suspension.

The Creo 2 also benefits from Specialized’s Turbo Operating System, an app that allows the rider to customise assistance levels

It also enables the user to monitor and compare power output and heart rate, and recommends optimal pedalling cadence.

Additional features include a security system to lock the bike for peace of mind, a diagnostic centre and over-the-air updates for the motor.

Also debuting on the Creo 2 is the all-new SL 1.2 e-bike motor, designed to maximise range-to-weight ratio.

It delivers a claimed 33% more power (320 Watts) than its predecessor, while 43% more torque (50Nm) makes quick work of the steepest hills. Sure,

To address the infamous e-bike motor “whirr” that is sometimes a bugbear for riders, Specialized says that the SL 1.2 system is “the quietest e-bike system in the world”.

The Creo 2 utilises the same Future Shock 3.0 that debuted on the Roubaix SL8 earlier this year, with 20mm of travel to reduce impacts by more than 53%.

Future Shock helps keep hands and bars steady for a smoother ride with more control while helping reduce fatigue over long days in the saddle.

All bikes will feature the 3.3 or 3.2 variants. Future Shock 3.3 has a fluid damper with adjustable settings, while the 3.2 version is always set in the softest, open position.

To further improve ride comfort and enhance the bike’s gravel capabilities, the Creo 2 has space for up to 57mm/2.2” tyres.

The Specialized Creo 2 comes in three spec levels.

An S-Works model leads the way with SRAM Red eTap AXS and Terra CLX II wheels from in-house brand Roval.

Middle of the pack is the Expert model, equipped with SRAM Rival eTap AXS and Roval Terra C wheels.

The entry level model is Comp and that comes with SRAM Apex AXS and DT Swiss G540 wheels.

