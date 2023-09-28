Just over two weeks left to submit your entries for the BikeBiz Directory 2024

The BikeBiz Directory will return for 2024, and there is just over two weeks to get your business listed in the essential guide for the bike trade.

You can submit your business to be listed in the 2024 directory, which will be sent free to subscribers along with the December 2023 edition of BikeBiz.

Categories in the directory include Distribution and Wholesale, E-commerce and EPS, Manufacturers, and Marketing, PR and Consultancy.

The deadline for submissions to be included in the ‘24 directory is Friday, October 13, 2023

The BikeBiz Directory is the essential A-Z of the bike trade, including listings for all companies associated with the industry in one handy guide.

To provide us with new or altered details, please contact BikeBiz editor Daniel Blackham at daniel.blackham@biz-media.co.uk. If you were included in the prior edition and your details remain unchanged, there is no need to re-submit.

To be listed, BikeBiz asks that you supply the business address, telephone, website link and type of business that applies to you from the categories listed below (max two categories per business).

For advertising enquiries, or to simply boost your listing’s presence within the directory, contact Richard Setters at richard.setters@biz-media.co.uk.

You can view the 2023 directory here: https://bikebiz.com/bikebiz-directory/

The categories included are:

Distribution and wholesale

The UK’s suppliers all in one place

E-commerce and EPOS

Need a website builder or electronic point of sale system? Look no further

Event organisers, hosting, holiday and hire

A dedicated list of those who organise events and hire schemes

Manufacturers

Any brand with their own distribution, UK-based manufacturers and agents

Marketing, PR and consultancy

Seeking a PR guru, copywriter or a freelancer

Media and publishing

A comprehensive guide to print, web and broadcast media

Organisations, charities and associations

Cycling trade bodies and associations, cycling clubs and charities

Retailers, workshops and mail order

Our frontline, comprehensively documented, regardless of shape and size

Services and training

From cycle to work providers to legal, insurance, printers and shop fitters