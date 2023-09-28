Record-breaking Sea Otter Europe sees more than 65,000 visitors from 112 countries

Share Facebook

The seventh edition of Sea Otter Europe, supported by Continental, took place in Girona last weekend with attendees from a record-breaking 112 countries.

This exceeds the figure of 62 nationalities recorded last year and highlights the international scope of the event, which, over three days, packed the city of Girona and its surrounding area

The event saw more than 65,000 visitors, a number well above the 58,000 people that came last year.

Feedback from the 400-plus exhibiting brands and the cyclists who participated in the sporting events has been “overwhelmingly positive”, according to the organisers.

One of the new features this year was the launch of a specific area for the European Mobility Festival, bringing together manufacturers, suppliers and bodies involved in offering different forms of urban mobility.

Over three days, this space attracted visitors interested in electric bikes, scooters, motorcycles and transport solutions for families and the professional sphere.

As part of this commitment to address mobility challenges, the Sea Otter Connect was held during the festival, bringing together industry professionals, the cycling industry and the administrations to discuss the future of mobility, market trends and urban users.

The expansion of the Sea Otter Europe expo area facilitated the increase in space set aside for the cycling festival, which this year welcomed 405 brands from all over the world to showcase their products at more than 250 stands for bikes, electric bikes, accessories and technology.

Response to the competitive events also remained high, with almost 6,000 cyclists competing in the dozen races organised across the different categories.

Once again, the Demobike formula proved to be one of the most attractive proposals at Sea Otter Europe.

Over the three days of the festival, nearly 4,000 rides were held on MTB, gravel, road and bikes designed to get around the city.

With the best-attended Sea Otter Europe now in the rear-view mirror, organisers are looking forward to the eighth edition in Girona and on the Costa Brava from Friday, September 20, to Sunday, September 22, 2024.