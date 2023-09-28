Yeti MY24 range receives updates following dealer and consumer feedback

Share Facebook

Silverfish UK has been busy with the latest refresh to the Yeti Cycles range for MY24.

After the new EP801 equipped Yeti 160E was launched last week, the company has not rested on its laurels and have now announced key updates to the Yeti pedal bike offerings too, all based on feedback from dealers and consumers alike.

Alex Metcalfe, Silverfish UK’s commercial director said “At Silverfish we work with the best brands, and Yeti Cycles is such a great representation of a company delivering exactly what the riders dream of.

“In ’23 Yeti launched a phenomenal range of bikes which swept the board for race wins and press awards. As we look to the bikes coming for ’24, we’re excited to see these landing in our partners stores very shortly.

“For their customers and riders who are keen to test the bikes, we will be running a superb fleet of demos across the country and throughout the year.”

Yeti Cycles SB120 T3Hot off winning the Enduro World title this year, the Yeti SB160 now receives SRAM’s T-Type transmission and Race Face rims with DT Hubs in its range topping T3-Series spec.

The same rings true for all of the new pedal bikes, which received major frame updates last year, with flagship components on all T3-Series models, and competitive pricing offered for the C-Series bikes too.

Yeti Cycles offer a lifetime warranty for all frames manufactured from 2019 onwards. More information can be found online about the brand’s lifetime warranty.

The full Yeti Cycles range is distributed exclusively in the UK, Ireland, Germany, Austria and Benelux countries by Silverfish UK.

To find out more about becoming a Yeti stockist, contact a local territory sales manager, email sales@silverfish-uk.com or phone 01752 843882.