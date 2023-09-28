MTF Enterprises acquires Emu Electric Bike Company and its assets

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MTF Enterprises Limited, a supplier of electric bikes in the UK, has announced it has acquired the assets of Emu Electric Bike Company Limited, effective immediately.

The deal, which doubles MTF Enterprises’ trade offering for electric bikes, involves the transfer of assets, trademarks, website, stock and distribution channels from Emu Electric Bike Company for an undisclosed sum.

Matt Flanagan, managing director at MTF Enterprises Limited, said: “We are delighted to have acquired the assets of this long-standing and respected British brand. We have worked with Emu Electric Bike Company for over 10 years and know their products offer exceptional quality and value for money.

“This acquisition furthers our strategy to offer e-bikes to suit all budgets and needs. The Emu brand is highly-regarded in the market, and the style, specification and performance of its products make it a welcome and valued new addition to our family. Emu’s six models will complement our popular Dallingridge range.

“We look forward to introducing new models to the existing range in 2024 and to developing the brand still further over the years to come.”

MTF Enterprises, the parent company behind Evolving Sports Distribution (its specialist trade supply division) and E-bikes Direct (its online retail arm) will also assume responsibility for after-sales support for Emu bikes, both on the road and with dealers.

The addition of Emu bikes to sit alongside MTF’s Dallingridge e-bike range will complement the company’s broader outdoor leisure offering that includes Ezyroller go karts and AM cargo bikes.

As a result of the acquisition, Evolving Sports Distribution will be offering exclusive trade deals on the Emu product range to streamline its current inventory levels and gear up for the launch of new Emu models in the summer of 2024.

Jonathan Rose, director, Emu Electric Bike Company, added: “I am delighted to pass the helm to MTF Enterprises Limited, knowing that the Emu brand is in safe hands.

“MTF has been a valued and trusted industry partner in the 10 years Emu has been evolving and I know they will invest the same energy that we have in supporting and developing the brand for the future.”

Read more: Yeti MY24 range receives updates following dealer and consumer feedback

MTF Enterprises Ltd will continue to develop its competitive range of electric bikes, across both the Dallingridge and Emu brands by adding in new specifications and models to meet user demand.

It also plans to rapidly grow its network of trade partners and corporate contracts in the UK.

Evolving Sports, the wholesale subsidiary of MTF Enterprises Ltd, will be offering deals to the trade as it clears down current stock levels in preparation for new Emu models launching in 2024.