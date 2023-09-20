Yeti updates 160E e-MTB with new components and improved pricing for MY24

Yeti Cycles has announced a series of updates for their latest 160E e-MTB with new components and improved pricing for MY24.

The most significant update to the range sees the introduction of Shimano’s latest EP801 e-MTB system.

For the UK market there are a choice of kits available and in stock now. The T-Series, features the new EP801 and SRAM’s XO T-Type transmission, while the C-Series, also receives the updated system, but now includes Fox Factory suspension for £1000 RRP less than the previous year’s model.

Back in 2022, Yeti Cycles announced the release of their first e-MTB, the 160E featuring their new Sixfinity suspension platform.

The 160E is the first e-MTB and suspension platform specifically built for the demands of e-MTB racing on some of the world’s most demanding courses.

Chris Conroy, Yeti Cycles CEO, said: “We felt there was an opportunity to create an e-MTB that was built for racing. All of our efforts coalesced around the simple goal of making the bike faster and we feel confident you’ll see the 160E on the podium.

“Racing betters the breed and after over five years of development, we are excited to see the 160E hit the race circuit.”

Yeti Cycles took a ground-up approach to designing their first e-MTB, creating the Sixfinity suspension design – a patent-pending 6-bar linkage made exclusively for the 160E.

The Sixfinity suspension has a lower link that switches direction as the shock progresses through its travel, similar to the company’s Switch Infinity suspension design.

Sixfinity also allows precise kinematic tuning – a stable platform for the additional mass that comes with the added power of an e-MTB and increased traction and control when descending.

Sixfinity also features an easily adjustable leverage rate without impacting geometry.

Peter “Stretch” Zawistoski, Yeti’s director of engineering, said: “With Sixfinity, we were able to finely tune the kinematic package to achieve the desired anti-squat, anti-rise and leverage rate characteristics. This bike is stable, predictable and ready to charge the toughest EWS-E courses,.”

From today, the MY24 160E will be fitted with the Shimano EP801 motor with a 630-watt hour battery and three preset riding modes.

Also included is a new 35mm rise, Yeti e-MTB specific thermoplastic handlebar that allows full integration.

All kits are available in black, rhino and Yeti’s synonymous turquoise colourway.

Yeti Cycles offer a lifetime warranty for the 160E frame and all of their other frames from 2019 onwards.

The full Yeti Cycles range is distributed exclusively in the UK, Ireland, Germany, Austria and Benelux countries by Silverfish UK.

For more information on becoming a Yeti stockist, retailers should contact territory sales manager, email sales@silverfish-uk.com or phone 01752 843882.