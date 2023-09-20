ACT endorses Gogeta as industry Cycle to Work scheme

Share Facebook

The Association of Cycle Traders (ACT) has announced its endorsement of Gogeta as the industry’s official Cycle to Work Scheme.

According to the ACT, Gogeta will offer: ultra low commissions to bike retailers and an online marketplace where employees can browse live stock and see tax free cycling savings in real time.

There is also a platform where employees can apply and buy tax free, reducing the administrative impact on bike shops and employers.

A spokesperson for the ACT said: “For too long, the Cycle to Work market has been dominated by a handful of legacy providers who haven’t fundamentally changed their offering in the almost 25 years since the scheme was launched.

“These salary sacrifice schemes charge independent bike retailers extortionate commissions of up to 15% on every sale, which are inevitably passed on to the consumer. They offer poor user experience, with employees forced to choose from limited stock and pay shock ‘end of term’ one off payments once they have paid off the bike costs.

“Now, for the first time, Cycle to Work has been reimagined to satisfy employers, employees and key stakeholders in the supply chain and most importantly IBDs who have kept the scheme alive for 24 years.”

Gogeta entered the market in June this year, offering the “lowest commission in the industry”.

Previously known as Velomatch, Gogeta was founded by Barry Scott with the aim of improving the salary sacrifice scheme for all parties.

Scott has teamed up with Mark Brown to launch Gogeta. Brown spent 11 years leading the B2B channel at Evans Cycles, and has considerable experience in the development and delivery of Cycle to Work Schemes for thousands of employers.

Gogeta will offer both the classic Cycle to Work Scheme to employers as well as a Premium tier, where employers can configure the marketplace to their exact requirements, adding their own branding, content and scheme features.

The company will also be hosting a series of live webinars to give more details on how it works, and as an opportunity to meet the team.