Challenge Tires increases support to UK cyclocross leagues

Challenge Tires, handmade manufacturers of cyclocross, gravel and road tyres, alongside UK distributor Upgrade Bikes have announced they will carry on the sponsorship of one cyclocross league, but also introduce support for another, in a show of support for both the sport and the British racing scene.

For the past three years, Challenge Tires have sponsored the London and South East Cyclocross League providing financial support with miles of course tape and prizes for competitors.

Stuart McGhee from the League said: “Challenge and Upgrade have been very supportive providing financial support, equipment and prizes – we and all the riders thank them very much for their support’.

For the 2023/24 season, Challenge adds to its support for the British racing scene by introducing the Northwest Cyclocross League in the same way.

Andy McAteer, UK brand manager, said: “Challenge Tires love the sport of cyclocross, supporting many World Champions including our very own Tom Pidcock, so being able to help a League local to myself in Preston and attending all the races felt an important thing to do.

“From the initial contact with the League the excitement for having Challenge on board was evident and I am looking forward to a winter of attending all the races, displaying our tyres and offering advice to all the competitors.”

Alan Cook, chairperson of the NWCCA, added: “We are delighted to benefit from the support of Challenge Tires and Upgrade Bikes for the coming cross season. Many of our league riders are already familiar with their range of tyres and we are very grateful for their support. Challenge Tires are a family run company with its roots in Italy.

“Supporting a grass roots, family-orientated form of cycling is close to their heart and a good fit with our league and values.”