Challenge Tires appoints Andy McAteer as brand manager for UK and Ireland

Challenge Tires has announced Andy McAteer as the new brand manager for the UK and Ireland.

McAteer will be supporting Challenge’s UK distributor Upgrade in the promotion of Challenge Tires through their existing dealer network as well as looking for any new potential opportunities and customers in the UK.

He will also be developing OEM relationships for UK bike and frame manufacturers, along with identifying athletes and teams who would be a good fit for the Challenge brand.

McAteer will also be attending trade shows and cycling events with an in-depth knowledge of the Challenge brand and product line, bringing over 16 years of experience in the cycle trade, having worked for Edinburgh Bicycle Cooperative, Ribble Cycles, ProBikeKit in various roles covering sales, branch management, product manager and buyer. McAteer is also a keen cyclist – road, gravel and mountain bike.

Head of marketing Mark Noble at Upgrade, Challenge’s UK distributor, said: “We’re excited to have Andy working on such a key brand for Upgrade, and place focus on a brand with a product reputation that few companies can match. Challenge is really on a roll right now.”

On his new role, McAteer said: “I’m really looking forward to working with everyone at Upgrade closely to make the UK market aware of Challenge Tires and the benefits of handmade supple tyres in the cyclocross, road and gravel markets. By also offering Challenge to UK bike builders, this will also help support the aftermarket side of the business.

“As a family-run business, Challenge Tires can quickly adapt to the market, and I am particularly excited about the gravel tyres and getting UK riders on to them in what is an increasingly important segment for us.”

Founded in 2000, Challenge is a specialist in hand-made tyres and is a familiar brand name in the cyclocross world. But the brand also works across disciplines, including in track cycling, time trialling, triathlon, and gravel.