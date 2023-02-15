VeloBrands announces new distribution deal with Veloe e-cargo bikes

Share Facebook

Devon-based distributor VeloBrands has announced a new partnership with e-cargo bike brand Veloe.

Italian bike brand Veloe aims to offer stylish, versatile and easy to handle utility bikes for families.

With e-cargo bikes starting at a competitive £3549, Veloe bikes also come with a selection of Bosch and Shimano motor systems, along with a host of accessories so the bikes can be adapted to the rider’s needs.

Will Miles, Velobrands co-owner, said: “Velobrands are excited to represent Veloe e-cargo bikes in the UK, making it simple for high-quality retailers to feature this excellent product on their shop floors. Having followed the e-cargo sector closely, we’re thrilled to be involved with a competitive and relevant product as we recognize the many benefits that come with using e-bikes, such as reducing carbon emissions, reducing traffic congestion, and improving overall health and wellness.

“Veloe is known for its innovative e-cargo bikes that are designed to make urban delivery and transportation more efficient and eco-friendly. The company’s bikes feature cutting-edge technology, including powerful motors, large cargo capacities, and smart connectivity features. These bikes are perfect for businesses and individuals who need to make deliveries, transport goods, or simply get around town in an efficient and sustainable manner.”

Veloe’s founding mission was to offer a multi-functional e-bike for families and individuals, to fill the gap for people who wanted to change their lifestyle and drive less.

The brand’s first model is the Multi, which features a max load weight of 200kg, up to 180km of range, and weighs around 26kg depending on the version.

Each Multi also comes with a choice of motor system and a selection of drivechains.

The brand is focused on making versatile bikes for daily living and professional use.

Velobrands, based in Crediton near Exeter, currently has 12 brands in its portfolio, ranging from Kask helmets, to Kids Ride Shotgun children’s’ seats, as well as Spatz overshoes.

Anyone interested in viewing Veloe bikes can contact their VeloBrands rep or call 01363 85617 option 1 or email info@velobrands.co.uk.