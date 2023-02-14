Endura to showcase protection, shoes and custom kit at COREbike 2023

Share Facebook

Scottish apparel brand Endura has plans to showcase a selection of its best protection, shoes, and custom kit offerings at COREbike this year.

Taking place from 19th-21st February at the regular venue of Whittlebury Hall in Northamptonshire, COREbike is a highlight on the UK trade calendar for both dealers and brands.

Endura, will be taking up residence in the Magny Cours room at this year’s show, with plenty of products on offer, from full-face helmets to the upcoming additions to its new shoe range.

Three New Full Face Helmets

Endura expanded their helmet range significantly in 2022, with new models across all categories, with the addition of MIPS and advanced energy absorber Koroyd at a number of price points. 2023 sees two all new MTB full face helmets introduced by Endura.

The MT500 Full Face MIPS Helmet is a fully loaded full facer that is downhill certified in a lightweight package. This flagship helmet now incorporates a MIPS Brain Protection System to help reduce rotational motion transferred to the brain from angled impacts to the head and continues to use 3D formed Koroyd inserts for enhanced airflow and improved energy absorption. This creates a helmet with impact protection whilst retaining lightweight, ventilation and breathability. The gravity credentials of the SingleTrack range are bolstered as the SingleTrack Full Face Helmet and SingleTrack Youth Full Face Helmet are added for enduro and hard charging trail riders.

Endura are upping their game on the protection front in 2023 too, with a host of new pieces that make use of the weird science of D3O with inserts are engineered for shock absorption. These stiffen on impact to dissipate impact energy and reduce transmitted force, before returning to their flexible state for comfort.

New products include the MT500 D30 vest along with elbow pads, knee pads, and shin guards.

New Shoes and more one the way

After launching into a brand new category with footwear last year, Endura are adding a new XC style shoe – the Hummvee XC Shoe

The new Hummvee XC Shoe brings durability to a shoe well suited for all trail, XC and gravel duties. Designed with input from ‘Ergonomistry’ expert Phil Burt, the Hummvee XC Shoe brings the comfort in a simple, durable construction.

Endura Custom

The custom range has received a make-over for 2023 with the women’s range in particular receiving a significant update. Sizing has been revised, with best sellers available from main custom garments now come in size XS right up to 3XL.

Speak to your Endura account manager to set-up an appointment at COREbike.