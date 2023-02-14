UK bike manufacturer Handsling names Parcours as official wheel supplier

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Handsling is to equip its premium road, gravel and cyclocross bikes with the Parcours range of carbon wheels.

The UK-based bicycle manufacturer will fit Parcours disc brake wheelsets as standard to its A1R0evo aero road bikes and CEXevo cyclocross bikes, which can also be set up for gravel riding.

Simon Whiten, director of Handsling, said: “Parcours is a local company that shares Handsling’s passion for cycling excellence. We were very impressed with their data-driven approach to developing rim profiles and optimising handling stability.

“Handsling conducted extensive research into choosing wheels that match the design and engineering quality of the bikes. After thorough testing and analysis of the technical specifications, we’re pleased to say that Parcours more than fits the bill.”

Dov Tate, founder of Parcours, said: “Parcours and Handsling share a similar approach when it comes to developing products that perform at the highest level while maintaining accessible pricing. This, alongside the locality of the business to our own base in the Surrey Hills, made partnering with them an easy decision.

“When it comes to our wheel range, as the A1R0evo is a modern aero bike it is perfectly suited to our #thinkwider aero range of road wheels. Similarly, the CEXevo is a great all-round gravel adventure bike that matches seamlessly with the latest Alta wheelset. We’re very excited to be partnering with Handsling and are looking forward to seeing these fantastic looking bikes and wheels out on the road.”

Handsling frames were designed to offer the lightness, stiffness and aerodynamics to win races, but also the toughness and compliance for everyday riding. As such, frame clearance for wider tyres that boost comfort and traction is a key aspect of the Handsling design ethos.

The UCI-approved A1R0evo road frame, which was developed by Handsling from scratch, has clearance for 32mm tyres, while the UCI-approved CEXevo cyclocross/gravel frame has clearance for 43mm off-road tyres. This made it essential to fit them with Parcours wheels that are optimised to perform aerodynamically with wider tyres.

Read more: Cube launches revised Stereo One mountain bike range

Handsling customers have the option of fitting four of the Parcours line up depending on the bike they choose and the terrain they ride.

The Strade is an ideal option for the A1R0evo road bike. Combining straight-line speed with stable handling, it has an internal rim width of 22.5mm and rim depths of 49mm (front) and 54mm (rear). Differential front and rear rim profiles were developed following wind tunnel research at Nottingham Trent University.

The 68mm/75mm Chrono is aimed at A1R0evo riders seeking to optimise aerodynamic performance and speed in triathlon, time trial or crit races.

The 35mm/39mm Ronde is a lightweight do-it-all wheelset that is equally at home on mountain passes as cobblestone sections and gravel. It can be fitted to the A1R0evo as part of a lightweight climbing set up, or the CEXevo for cyclocross and fast gravel riding. The Strade, Chrono and Ronde are optimised for a 28-30mm tyre.

The Alta wheelset is a gravel and adventure wheel option for the versatile Handsling CEXevo. The 36mm/36mm hookless wheelset has a 24mm internal width, making it ideal for 38-45mm rubber, while the 28-spoke, two-cross pattern adds extra strength.