Cube launches revised Stereo One mountain bike range

Rebecca Morley 08/02/2023 Gear, Highlight

Cube has launched a revised and comprehensive full-suspension mountain bike range.

With a revised Stereo One range, Cube says there is a bike to suit any rider. Kinematics, geometry and spec are all carefully tailored to intended use.

A statement from Cube said: “Not all mountain bikes are the same, and every trail is different. Cube’s Stereo range has always encapsulated the full gamut of mountain biking, from the nature-loving weekend explorer to the alp-bagging enduro rider, and everyone in between.”

The evergreen Stereo One22 has 120 mm of travel, straightforward handling and is the ideal weekend adventurer. The brand-new Stereo One44 promises all-mountain performance, with a choice of advanced C:68X or C:62 carbon frames, 140 mm of progressive travel, adjustable geometry and a built-in storage compartment.

There’s also a new Stereo OneE55 for riders who prefer their trails on the ‘spicy’ side, combining up to 160 mm of travel and C:62 carbon frame technology with an angle adjustable headset, down tube storage and enduro focused geometry and kinematics.

If that’s not enough travel, there’s the 29er wheel-equipped, 170 mm travel Stereo One77 with its coil or air shock-ready setup, adjustable geometry, flip chip and the option of premium C:68X carbon construction.

Finally, there’s the 150 mm travel Stereo Hybrid One55 – a new full-power, enduro-capable e-bike with a full C:68X carbon frame, Bosch CX Smart System and up to 750Wh battery capacity for rugged, agile and versatile trail-taming.

Lightweight, speed and integration are the defining qualities of the new Stereo Hybrid One55 C:68X, which makes use of up to six different fibre types to meet the specific demands of each part of the frame. The result is a chassis that’s the lightest e-MTB in tube frame Cube says it’s ever built – up to 20% lighter compared to its Stereo Hybrid 140 frame.

