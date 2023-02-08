Second Eurobike in Frankfurt already fully booked

Share Facebook

The second edition of Eurobike in Frankfurt is already proving popular, with the previous year’s number of participating exhibitors exceeded.

Eurobike 2023 is fully booked even though the exhibition space was increased to a total of 150,000 square metres. More than 400 new exhibitors are on board for the second edition of the trade fair in Frankfurt am Main.

Organisers said the interest of the participants and the number of registrations are significantly higher than for the premiere and record event in 2022, with 1,500 exhibitors.

Managing director Stefan Reisinger said: “Despite a macro environment that is challenging for many involved, there is a good perspective. Regarding the social megatrends of climate, health and energy, bicycles, pedelecs and light electric vehicles (LEVs) have become an indispensable building block for the mobility transition and thus nothing less than the future.

“The Eurobike 2023 range of manufacturers, brands and products is unique in its diversity, innovative power and internationality. Our vision of rethinking mobility starting with the bicycle and LEVs is fully underway.”

The National Cycling Congress, which will take place on the 20th and 21st June 2023 in the Kongresshaus (Kap Europa) of the Messe in Frankfurt, will bring municipal decision-makers together with the bicycle industry to share views on mobility solutions of the future.

Discussions about better infrastructure are combined with practical examples in the various exhibition areas. At the same time, many service providers and companies are expanding their Eurobike presence.

The growing number of exhibitors requires more space in the proven hall constellation in the western complex of the Frankfurt exhibition grounds. Project manager Dirk Heidrich said: “Orientation and guidance were sometimes a challenge during the first event.

“We will keep the tried and tested setting and optimise the use of space, walkways, visitor guidance and the test driving routes based on the knowledge gained.”

In line with the growing interest in Eurobike, the first changes in terms of content are:

– The new hall level 9.2 is where the supplier area will find its place. This area will only be used on the first three days of the trade fair (21st-23rd June) and is specifically reserved for suppliers and component manufacturers

– The Eurobike Career Center and the Eurobike Jobmarket have been moved to the top position of the foyer in hall level 12.0

– Hall 11.1 focuses on the sports and performance topics of road biking, gravel and mountain biking, as well as indoor cycling and bike packing

– The Eurobike Awards will be presented for the first time in Frankfurt

– The Future Mobility Hall 8 with Startups and Innovations, LEVs, Infrastructure, Cargo Area as well as Sharing and Service Offers continues to gain momentum

The 31st Eurobike will open from Wednesday, June 21st to Sunday, June 25th 2023 from 9 am to 6 pm with the Festival Days on Saturday and Sunday. For more information, visit www.eurobike.com.