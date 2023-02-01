Eurobike Award returns for 2023 in Frankfurt with new partnership

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

The Eurobike Award will be presented at Messe Frankfurt for the first time in 2023 following the relocation of the trade fair.

The new products submitted will be evaluated during a multi-level selection process by an independent jury according to criteria such as design, level of innovation, production quality, and cost-effectiveness.

Submissions will be accepted from now to 14th April 2023. The second instance of Eurobike in Frankfurt will be held from 21st June to 25th June 2023.

The Eurobike Award also aims to encourage further development and successful market positioning of new products in the bicycle and mobility industry by honouring innovations.

Dirk Heidrich, project leader of Eurobike, said: “We present the most prestigious accolades within the bicycle and mobility industry with the Eurobike Award. The award is a relevant benchmark for manufacturers and retailers, as well as end consumers, to identify the most innovative and highest-quality new products with the industry.

“Last year was overshadowed by the enormous effects of the pandemic, incalculable supply chains and, last but not least, the restart of the leading global trade show itself at the new location. There was not enough of an advance planning period on all sides to carry out the award procedure.

“We are now all the more pleased that the seal of approval for outstanding products will return in 2023 and offer new added value to the trade fair.”

Following the relocation of the Eurobike to Frankfurt, the award is returning to the trade fair this year with a new partnership. The German Design Council, headquartered in Frankfurt, has been involved in the promotion and execution since the beginning of the year.

Lutz Dietzold, chief executive officer of the German Design Council, said: “We are pleased to support the Eurobike Award as a partner with our profound knowledge in the field of design as well as in the promotion of awards.

“As an important building block in the context of the mobility turnaround, we would like to further develop the award as a barometer for current industry trends and carry it into the future.”

Read more: Zwift announces Scotland world, designed for UCI Cycling Esports World Championships

Designers, developments, manufacturers, and importers from the bicycle and mobility industry may submit their innovations for the Eurobike Award, regardless of whether they are represented as exhibiting companies at the Eurobike trade fair.

The submissions will be evaluated during a two-level selection process by an independent jury of experts according to criteria such as design, level of innovation, production quality, cost-effectiveness, and added value.

The winners will be announced during an award ceremony on the first day of the Eurobike trade fair in Frankfurt and presented at a special exhibition in Hall 8. Special awards include the Gold Award and the Green Award, which will not be announced until the awards ceremony.