Zwift announces Scotland world, designed for UCI Cycling Esports World Championships

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Zwift has announced its latest ‘world’, Scotland, designed specifically for the UCI Cycling Esports World Championships.

At launch, Scotland will contain five routes, three of which will be used in the new multi-format racing that will determine the 2023 Cycling Esports World Champions on 18th February.

Zwift said its Scotland world was inspired by the city of Glasgow, the site of the 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships, as well as the Scottish countryside. The new routes take cyclists past castles, fens, lochs, beinns (gaelic for mountains), sgurrs (rocky peaks), and cityscapes. Zwifters should also be on the lookout for Scottish-themed Easter eggs as they ride.

Scotland contains five routes that will give Zwifters a combined total of 58.8 kilometres:

Rolling Highlands

14.1 kilometres with 105 metres of climbing. This rollercoaster ride around the loch will have Zwifters constantly going up or downhill. In races, the punchy course provides lots of places to attack. In riding and training, the rolling hills are the perfect place to train quick bursts of power as you push yourself up the repeated short climbs.

City and the Sgurr

8.6 kilometres with 161 metres of climbing. Sgurr means “rocky peak” in Scottish Gaelic, and this route tackles Zwift’s newest hill from two directions. Roundabouts at the bottom of both sides of the climb mean that Zwifters can easily lap the climb, making it the perfect place for hill repeats, or very challenging racing.

Glasgow Crit Circuit

Three kilometres with 33 metres of climbing. Zwift’s newest crit course is set in the heart of Glasgow’s city center and shows off the city’s distinctive architecture. The short course has short, punchy climbs, tight, twisty roads, and two arches. The course provides options for any length of race on the easily lapable route that’s sure to produce intense racing.

Loch Loop

Eight kilometres with 71 metres of climbing. This loop is a time trialists’ paradise – the long, lapable course, is mostly flat and incorporates some of the Rolling Highlands, but skips the bigger climbs, giving Zwifters only a few gentle hills thrown in to break up their effort. The course measures 5 miles, making it the perfect place for 5-, 10-, 15-, or 20-mile time trials or team time trials. Or, keep riding for harder efforts! For traditional racing, exploring, and training, the Loch Loop also offers a flatter alternative to the Rolling Highlands.

The Muckle Yin

25.1 kilometres with 279 metres of climbing. This is the big one – a single route that incorporates almost all of Scotland’s roads in one single loop. The route starts in the heart of Glasgow city center and quickly takes riders out to the sheer cliffs on Scotland’s west coast before rolling along north to the loch, and then to the sugar and its dramatic views. This challenging route lets you take in all of Scotland’s most distinctive and engaging features in one ride or race.

Read more: Bosch eBike Systems adds customisable riding modes and new navigation functions for eBike Flow app

Scotland will initially be available only for events and races. Zwifters’ first chance to ride Scotland will be during Stage 8 of the Tour de Zwift, from 3rd-12th February. Ride Scotland and Race Scotland events are scheduled from 6th February to 7th March for those who miss Tour de Zwift or want more time to ride the new map.

The February ZRacing series will also be held on the Scotland map. Completing a ZRacing or Ride Scotland event on the new map will unlock a Zwift Tartan cycling kit. Scotland will be available for free ride, club events and meetups beginning in early March.

The UCI Cycling Esports World Championships will be held on the Scotland map on 18th February.