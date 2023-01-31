Bosch eBike Systems adds customisable riding modes and new navigation functions for eBike Flow app

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Bosch eBike Systems has presented a smart system update, adding customisable riding modes and new navigation functions for the eBike Flow app.

Using the eBike Flow app, riders now have the option to adapt both e-MTB and Tour+ riding modes to fit their personal riding style. The enhanced navigation functions also promise even more individualised route planning.

The e-MTB mode from Bosch eBike Systems adapts to support the rider in ‘every’ eMTB situation. Users can now make further adjustments via the settings in the eBike Flow app, giving them the opportunity to change dynamics, strength, speed or torque, and to what degree, within the mode.

For the Tour+ riding mode, the same opportunities for personalisation are available with the update. By fine-tuning the parameters, riders can now ride more efficiently, reducing the maximum assisted speed and thus extending their battery life. Other Bosch riding modes Race, Sport, Cargo, Turbo, Auto, Tour and Eco can already be customised.

The latest update also sees Bosch eBike Systems present enhanced navigation functions, promising even more precise route planning. In addition to the route profiles for daily rides, leisure rides and e-MTB trails, there is now a new ‘Speed’ profile for Speed Pedelecs. This calculates routes that can be ridden with S-pedelecs.

In addition to the route profiles, Bosch offers map detail variants ‘Satellite’, ‘MTB Trails’ and the new ‘eBike Heatmap’. The latter shows which routes e-bikers regularly use. The ‘MTB Trails’ map also allows app users to see which mountain bike trails run nearby, and are colour-coded according to their level of difficulty. The ‘Satellite’ map provides a better overview and more precise information about the rider’s surroundings. All three map variants can be selected in all route profiles.

Read more: ZyroFisher partners with e-bike systems specialists Mahle

In addition to the integration of the new features, the eBike Flow app is now available in Danish, Norwegian, Swedish and Czech. The update for the smart system can be downloaded for free via the eBike Flow app. The eBike Flow app is available for download via the Google Play and Apple App Stores.