BikeBiz’s guide to the latest bike storage

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

BikeBiz takes a look at the latest bike storage from some of the leading brands in the sector, including Birzman, Feedback Sports, Topeak, ETC, Delta, Hornit, Hiplok, Oxford, Lezyne, Pendle Bike Racks, SeaSucker and Nukeproof

This guide first appeared in the January edition of BikeBiz magazine – get your free subscription here

Birzman – Feexstand

Distributor: Silverfish UK

Feexstand is a multi-functional hybrid combining a bike storage stand with a repair stand. More compact than conventional repair stands, Feexstand provides a space-saving solution with a friendlier price than two individual stands. With adjustable components and interchangeable end caps compatible with all thru/QR axles, Feexstand works with both road and mountain bikes. When standing upright, the bike stand holds the chainstay of a bike with a height adjustable hook. Store and repair your bike with one neat solution.

RRP: £129.99

Feedback Sports – Velo Column Bike Stand

Distributor: 2pure

A stable, non-permanent and elegant bike storage solution, the Velo Column is a high-quality, floor-to-ceiling vertical bike stand for two bikes (additional cradles available to store three or four bikes). Soft rubber cradles protect your bike’s finish and ceiling, making the Velo Column a versatile bike storage solution for virtually every style of bike; each cradle will hold max 18kg, while adjusting in height between a range of 2.1 –3.0m, and if you want to relocate to another room, making the move couldn’t be easier.

RRP: £200

Weblink: https://www.feedbacksports.co. uk/collections/free-standing- bike-storage/products/velo- column-vertical-bicycle-stand- black

Topeak – Two Up Bike Stand

Distributor: Extra UK

This multi-bike storage system is solid enough to double as a portable workstand using the lower mounting bracket. Constructed from aluminium tubing, the centre pillar extends to almost seven feet while the tripod base provides a stable support. Stores up to four bikes (two brackets included).

RRP: £239.99

Weblink: Topeak Two Up Bike Stand (extrauk.co.uk)

ETC – Ceiling Storage System

Distributor: Moore Large

When floor space is at a premium the ETC Ceiling Pulley system allows your bike to be stored off ground, freeing up space.

RRP: £13.99

Weblink: https://www.moorelarge.co.uk/ etc-ceiling-storage-system. html

Delta – Bike Hook

Distributor: Extra UK

Delta Bike Hook is a cost-effective method to store your bike vertically against a wall, this neat space-saving design secures to the wall using two screws and allows the bike to be hung from its front wheel. The padded wheel hook won’t scratch your bike’s rims and the powder-coated finish prevents rust and corrosion. Available in a variety of sizes and with or without a rear wheel tray.

RRP: £15.99

Weblink: Delta Leonardo Wall Mount (extrauk.co.uk)

Hornit – Clug & Clug Pro

Distributor: Hornit.com & Hotlines

Hornit’s wall-mounted bike storage solution, Clug, works with your floor to store your bike vertically or horizontally. Available in five sizes ranging from 23-81mm, the Clug mounts in minutes using the screws and wall plugs provided. Clug Pro combines the Eurobike award-winning Clug with Fidlock’s innovative magnetic winch handle and ratchet system to ensure your bike always stays secure. Engineered to hold over 30kg once the winch is magnetically locked into place.

RRP: Clug – £15.99 (roadie, hybrid, mtb) – £18.99 (mtb XL, plus) Clug Pro – £25.99 (roadie, hybrid, mtb) – £27.99 (mtb XL, plus)

Weblink: (Clug) https://hornit.com/collections/clug & (Clug Pro) https://hornit.com/collections/clug-pro

Hiplok – Jaw

Distributor: ZyroFisher

Jaw compact bike rack provides simple and practical storage for all types of bike. Easy to

install, Jaw adjusts to fit any wheel size up to 2.7” holding your bike vertically or horizontally neatly against a wall. Jaw also integrates with Z Lok Combo providing additional protection when storing your bike.

RRP: £19.99

Oxford – Vertical Bike Holder

Distributor: Oxford

The Oxford Vertical Bike Holder enables you to save valuable floor space by storing your bike on a wall and the bike holder can pivot left and right to save additional space if required.

RRP: £22.99

Weblink: https://www.oxfordproducts.com/bicycle/brands/oxford/storage/vertical_bike_holder/

Lezyne – CNC Alloy Wheel Hook

Distributor: Upgrade

This is a modern, yet industrial, three-piece bicycle storage system constructed from durable CNC-machined aluminium. The wall-mounted wheel hook features a rugged, anti-slip cover which safeguards the wheel rim and secures the bike in a space-saving vertical hanging position. It’s compatible with all wheel sizes including larger MTB tyres. Two tyre plates to prevent marking on your wall. All mounting hardware is included and when mounted to a solid wall, can securely hold up to 32kg (70lbs).

RRP: £45

Weblink: https://www.upgradebikes.co. uk/Catalogue/Bike-Storage/CNC- Alloy-Wheel-Hook

Pendle Bike Racks – ErgoRack Indoor Storage Mount

Distributor: Pendle Bike Racks

Fix the ErgoRack Indoor Storage Mount to your garage wall and swiftly transfer your loaded ErgoRack from car to home in a single move. A neat solution for storing both your bike and your ErgoRack, the mount is CNC machined from solid aluminium and anodised orange for corrosion protection. The stainless steel inserts complete the design to provide years of reliable service. Get your bikes up off the floor and leave as much space free as possible in your home, garage or shed!

RRP: £54.99

Weblink: https://pbr.co.uk/products/ roof-rack

Feedback Sports – Rakk Bike Stand

Distributor: 2pure

A patented, versatile bike storage idea for front or rear-wheel parking. Making contact with only your tyre, the Rakk is an ideal bike parking solution for road, cyclocross, mountain and electric bikes, accommodating 20mm road tyres up to 2.4” mountain bike tyres. The spring-loaded design is hands-free – simply roll the bike into the wheel slot and the swing arm holds securely, then easily folds to a compact unit when not in use. Also available in a Rakk XL version, for 2.5” – 5” tyres.

RRP: £50

Weblink: https://www.feedbacksports.co. uk/collections/free-standing- bike-storage/products/rakk- freestanding-bicycle-stand- black

SeaSucker – Talon Bike Rack

Distributor: i-Ride

The Talon is SeaSucker’s workhorse one-bike carrier, and their best seller. It’s a fork-mount-style rack, with three powerful (95kg pull-strength rated each) vacuum cups holding it onto your car’s roof, boot or rear glass. An additional vacuum cup for the rear wheel features a 22” strap for securing virtually any back tyre. Probably the easiest rack in the world to install, and removes in just seconds, all without marking your car. Fits on virtually any car.

RRP: £334.99

Weblink: https://www.i-ride.co.uk/ products/accessories/car- racks/racks/talon-bike-fork- mount/?sku=SS-BT1004

Nukeproof – Horizon Universal Bike Cover

Distributor: Hotlines

Developed to offer dependable protection for all varieties of bike, during transportation or in storage. It is made from a durable PU protected 600D polyester and is foam padded on the inside to cushion your bike when stored side by side and to absorb knocks. To ensure a snug and secure fit, it features four Velcro adjustable straps and a buckle that’s located underneath. It comes complete with a wipe-clean surface on the inside which makes it easy to clean off any dirt or oil, while also providing water resistance.

RRP: £100

Weblink: https://www.hotlines-uk.com/ nukeproof-horizon-universal- bike-cover-112293?sku856248