ZyroFisher partners with e-bike systems specialists Mahle

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

ZyroFisher has announced a partnership with e-bike systems specialists Mahle.

The partnership is a ‘key step’ in Mahle’s goal to expand its partner network to more regions in the coming months. From today, Mahle’s aftermarket SmartBike System components will be immediately available to ZyroFisher’s IBD network.

The collaboration is part of Mahle’s strategy to improve customer service for its e-bike components, which can be found in more than 60 brands. It will allow Mahle to expand the reach of its innovative systems and will improve efficiency, providing aftermarket distribution support.

Mahle SmartBike Systems’ portfolio has grown in recent years and currently, some of the most technologically advanced electric bicycles on the market worldwide are equipped with one of its systems, X20 and X35+, besides accessories such as Range Extenders, PulsarOne and eShifters. Mahle SmartBike Systems said the partnership with ZyroFisher will allow it to expand the reach of its innovative systems and will improve efficiency within the value chain.

Chris Jackson, ZyroFisher brand manager, said: “Partnering with a market leader like Mahle enables our IBD network to expedite service. With next day delivery on orders placed before 6pm, we can collectively ensure that customers are back on their bikes without delay.

“That combined with our commitment to stocking the necessary inventory required to not only support existing Mahle customers but also introduce them to aftermarket products, such as their system enhancing X35 and X20 range extenders.”

Read more: Wheel brand Parcours and technology company Classified announce long-term technical partnership

Mahle SmartBike systems is a leading supplier of hardware and software solutions behind some of the most innovative e-bikes in the world. Its innovative solutions are guided by continuous dialogue between bicycle brands, dealers, and riders. Headquartered in Palencia, Spain, Mahle SmartBike Systems is the subsidiary of Mahle Group, a leading international supplier to the automotive industry.