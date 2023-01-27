Wheel brand Parcours and technology company Classified announce long-term technical partnership

Share Facebook

British wheel brand Parcours and Belgian technology company Classified Cycling have announced a long-term technical partnership.

Parcours wheels are now available with Classified Powershift technology for the full road and gravel range, with more announcements and partnership developments planned for later this year.

Powershift-enabled Parcours wheels were also displayed as part of Classified’s offering during Velofollies in Belgium last week.

Dov Tate, founder of Parcours, said: “We’re very excited to be working with Classified on some big projects in 2023 and beyond. They have brought a refreshing and innovative approach to drivetrain design, mirroring our own approach to wheelset development. It was an easy decision to partner with the Classified team and we can’t wait to bring their shift technology to riders across all the categories we cover.”

In early 2020, Parcours launched the Strade wheelset, developed in partnership with the Sports Engineering Department at Nottingham Trent University. Featuring differential front/rear rim profiles, this allows it to be aerodynamically optimised for a wider (28mm) tyre, whilst also providing exceptional crosswind stability. This aero technology has subsequently been introduced to many other wheelsets within the range.

Mathias Plouvier, co-founder of Classified, said: “At Classified we always want to work with the brands that mirror our desire to push boundaries in all areas of the cycling world, and Parcours are doing that. Our combined knowledge of road and gravel markets, coupled with Parcours expertise in the triathlon space, point to some very exciting developments this year.”



Classified Cycling recently closed a funding round of €22 million led by Active Partners, the investors behind cycling brands Rapha and Evans Cycles. The investment will be used to strengthen business development, with a strong focus on the US and Europe. Classified said it will also expand into the e-bike market.