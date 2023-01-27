Ultra Sport no longer distributing Bern in UK and Ireland

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Ultra Sport has announced that it will no longer be representing Bern in the UK and Ireland, after almost 15 years with the brand.

Talking of the move, Gordon Way, MD of Ultra Sport, was pragmatic about the change: “All good things come to an end.

“In its time Bern has been a great brand for us and we have loved working with them but things change, people and brands move on and it is time for us to focus elsewhere and particularly on Smith Optics which offers our retailers a complete range of helmets and eyewear for all bike and snow categories. Of course, there’s also an amazing range of sunglasses for whatever outdoor activity takes your fancy.”

Ultra Sport can trace its roots back to the early 1970s, which means it is approaching 50 years old. “It’s always a challenge but the bottom line is that you can never stand still, you have to embrace change and move with the times.

“Take Pit Viper, [sunglasses] – which, to say the least, surprises almost everyone when they are first exposed to the brand, and yet for those retailers who take Pit Viper on, it surprises them again when they see the sell-through.”

Read more: ZyroFisher partners with Canadian mountain bike brand Norco

Ultra Sport was also appointed as the UK and Ireland distributor for Tocsen late last year. Launched in 2019 by three friends from Freiburg, Germany, Tocsen is an emergency call solution for cycling, winter sports, inline skating, horse riding and other outdoor sports where you are wearing a helmet and may end up on your own.

The system uses a crash sensor and a smartphone app to call for help. When the crash sensor detects a fall, the user has 30 seconds to respond to the app to confirm they’re ok. If they remain unresponsive, Tocsen alerts their emergency contacts and transmits their location via the Tocsen app using SMS.

For information about any of the brands represented by Ultra Sport, visit www.ultrasporteu.com.