ZyroFisher partners with Canadian mountain bike brand Norco

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

ZyroFisher has announced its new partnership with Canadian mountain bike brand Norco Bicycles.

Norco’s bikes will soon be available across select independent specialist retailers.

Alex Coventry, ZyroFisher’s brand development head, said: “We are extremely proud to bring Norco on board as part of the ZyroFisher product portfolio. The exceptional product range, and spectacular history ensure commercial success and really completes our bike portfolio offering.”

Based within British Columbia, Norco’s home is not only an epicentre for the sport but is “hard-wired into their brand DNA”. Known for its innovation, Norco has pioneered many of the technologies that define modern mountain bike design as it’s known today.

Lauded by riders, Norco’s Ride Aligned Design System is ergonomics on overdrive, “matching each individual bike to the human who rides it”. Removing any head-scratching from bike setup and focusing precious time on the ride and trails is “at the heart” of what Norco believes in.

Sean Sullivan, Norco CEO, said: “There’s a clear affinity for the Norco brand in the UK. When we set out to find a new partner to continue bringing our bikes to this hungry, discerning market, nobody had ZyroFisher’s passion and commitment to our brand, and their history of serving UK riders and dealers made this a perfect fit.”

Read more: Seminar schedule announced for Icebike 2023

For more information on Norco’s mountain bikes, prospective dealers can contact their ZyroFisher bike account manager now, or alternatively: bike.sales@zyrofisher.co.uk.

ZyroFisher has announced the addition of Sinter and Bleedkit to its portfolio late last year, after also partnering with Huffy Bikes.

Sinter’s range of brake pads comprises four lines, each with a unique friction-based compound to suit the end user. These compounds are developed, tested and manufactured in-house. Bleedkit has solutions for home mechanics undertaking the occasional brake bleed, or professional mechanics servicing brakes.