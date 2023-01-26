Made bike show opens registration and announces Steven Elmes as show director

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Made has announced the official opening of registration for the inaugural 2023 show and the appointment of Steven Elmes as show director.

Made is a new industry and consumer bike event that highlights the craft of handmade bicycles.

Registration is currently open exclusively to framebuilders, and the full floor plan will open up to exhibiting brands on 31st January. 40 subsidised spaces are available for new builders and those traveling from a distance that would normally make exhibiting cost prohibitive.

These spaces support a single handmade bike with signage and are available on a first-come-first-serve basis. Application instructions can be found on the Made website, made.bike.

The inaugural Made event will take place from 24th to 27th August 2023 at the Rose Quarter in Portland, Oregon. The programming is specifically designed to support builders and reach new audiences, with 24th and 25th August open exclusively to industry and media. For 26th and 27th August, Made will open to the public.

Billy Sinkford, co-founder of Made and VP at ECHOS Communications, said: “There is clearly an appetite for a new handmade show, and we are humbled and excited about the 170+ builders and 80+ brands that have expressed a desire to exhibit, and as of today we have more interest than space.”

Made has also appointed of Elmes as show director. Elmes has a long history in the cycling industry, and his past roles include co-founder of the brand Independent Fabrication and director of sponsorships and partnerships for the North American Handmade Bicycle Show from 2016-2020.

For the past 18 years, Elmes has been a professional event producer working with the likes of Adidas, Ford, Nissan, The NBA, Clif Bar, Progressive Insurance, and many others. He has run his own event company, SJE Productions, since 2014.

Read more: Deadline approaching for start-ups to submit applications to Cycling Innovation Accelerator

Elmes said: “I am thrilled to be part of Made and to continue supporting the handmade community, which will always hold a special place in my heart.

“Having worked alongside the team at ECHOS for years, I am confident that this event will set a new standard, highlighting the builders and brands that collectively create a force of creativity, community and craftsmanship.

“In year one we are focused on creating stability in this space and earning the trust of the industry as a new home for showcasing the art that is handmade bicycles.”

Sinkford added: “We are honored to have Steven take the role of show director. He brings a long history of working with the handmade community and we know that he’ll help create a top-level experience for exhibitors and attendees alike.”