ZyroFisher adds Sinter and Bleedkit to its portfolio

ZyroFisher has announced the addition of two new brands to its portfolio: Sinter and Bleedkit.

With over 50 years of manufacturing heritage behind them, Sinter produces over five million pieces annually for both road and off-road applications.

Covering all major brake manufacturers, Sinter’s range of brake pads comprises four lines, each with a unique friction-based compound to suit the end user. These compounds are developed, tested and manufactured in-house.

Sinter’s Red organic compound prioritises performance and value while its Black semi-metallic

organic option is designed to enhance modulation while extending pad life. Sinter’s Green option offers a softer compound that delivers an ‘aggressive yet silent bite’, while the Blue compound is designed to achieve an extra-long pad life with stable power in all conditions.

Brand manager Chris Jackson said: “Having Sinter join the ZyroFisher brand family is an exciting move. With SRAM brakes in the portfolio, we now have a high-performance upgrade option which has its obvious advantages.

“However, being able to offer Sinter to our customers using Shimano and other brands will make ordering through ZyroFisher even more appealing. Add into this the range of pads available for road disc brake systems and Sinter has you covered”.

Bleedkit has solutions for home mechanics undertaking the occasional brake bleed, or professional mechanics servicing brakes. Ranging from entry-level kits for SRAM and Shimano through to multi-brand kits, perfect for professional workshops. These include high-end TPX syringes, bleed blocks, adaptors, straps, fluids, gloves and spare O-rings.

Bleedkit also offers an innovative plant-based alternative to traditional mineral oil in the shape of Gold Hydraulic Oil. Formulated to achieve a higher boiling point and increased viscosity index, to enhance lever feel, as well as extended service intervals. Manufactured in Germany, Gold Hydraulic Oil is 100% biodegradable.

Jackson said: “Another great addition to our portfolio is Bleedkit. Having rigorously tested their kits it is apparent how well thought out the different options are. Tie into this their straightforward instructional videos and it really is simple to have your brakes working at optimal performance.

“With options covering both SRAM and Shimano again, gives our customers a much more convenient solution when ordering from ZyroFisher”

Both Sinter and Bleedkit stock is due in the UK by mid-December.