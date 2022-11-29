Vaast and Niner bikes go dealer direct in the UK

Share Facebook

Vaast and Niner bikes have opted to go dealer direct in the UK, and are now looking for retail partners.

The two bike brands, both owned by US holding company United Wheels, said the move shows their commitment to the UK market, hoping to offer ‘an improved infrastructure to deliver top level service to UK IBDs.’

Vaast and Niner, which specialises in off-road bikes, were previously distributed in the UK by ZyroFisher.

Duncan McCann, European manager at Vaast and Niner said: “We now run all warranty, servicing and marketing through the UK office and warehouse with stock levels bouncing back following the recent global pandemic. I would personally like to thank ZyroFisher for all their hard work with the Niner brand over the past year.”

Niner and Vaast said they are looking for retail partners who can commit to floor space for the brands, and said they can offer healthy stock levels and fast delivery times.

McCann joined Vaast and Niner earlier this year, to help lead the expansion of the brands in the UK and Europe.

Using experience from previous roles at Intense Cycles and YT Industries, McCann has been based out of the European HQ for the Niner and Vaast, in Ampthill, Bedfordshire.

Jon Sherwood, director of brand & marketing at ZyroFisher said: “We would like to say a big thank you to Chris Sugai [Niner bikes president] and the Niner bikes team for the last four years together. Niner is a fantastic brand, and the vision Chris brought to MTB industry with his 29” wheel development speaks for its self. Since 2019 we have worked hard to build the Niner brand in the UK, however the supply chain challenges over the last few years have added new layers of complexity in taking the brand to market. As the market shifts post pandemic ZyroFisher need to offer our customer base certainty and consistency in supply, and as we look to provide elevated service to our dealers we have agreed with Niner to part ways. We wish them all the best going forward.”

Niner, based in Fort Collins, Colorado, covers a range of off-road disciplines with its desirable bikes, from gravel to enduro MTB.

Vaast offers a range of bikes across disciplines, ranging from premium road bikes to commuters, gravel and e-bikes.

If you are interested in working with Vaast or Niner, contact Duncan McCann: dmccann@unitedwheels.eu.