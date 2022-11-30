New Specialized brand store opens on Rutland Water’s South Shore

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

A new Specialized brand store, located on Rutland Water’s South Shore, has opened its doors.

Customers can browse two floors of Specialized bikes, including road, mountain, hybrid, electric and kids’ bikes. There’s also the full range of Specialized clothing, accessories, and parts, including the brand’s saddles, shoes, helmets, tyres and Roval components.

The store is open seven days a week, with experts available to offer help and advice from choosing a bike, upgrading components, and diagnosing mechanical issues to helping with the in-store services on offer, such as Cycle to Work vouchers and 0% finance.

The in-store Cytech-accredited workshop offers servicing, repairs, and upgrades, and is happy to service all types of bikes and brands, not just Specialized. Customers can pop in with a puncture, book a bike service, or work with store mechanics to upgrade components or even build a bespoke bike.

The store also features a Retül bike fit studio, a tool for those wanting to increase comfort, prevent injury, and improve performance on the bike. The 3D motion capture technology collects and analyses rider data, helping riders make informed decisions when choosing a bike and cycling products.

The store also offers a fleet of premium Specialized bikes and e-bikes for visitors to hire.

Read more: Tandem Group officially opens new e-mobility showroom, Electric Life

Simon Homer, managing director of Specialized UK, said: “Rutland Water is a fantastic location that offers riders some incredible experiences from the door.

“The full range of Specialized bikes and equipment on display provides riders with a huge choice, which combined with the exceptional service on offer make this a destination store for a range of cyclists.”

Specialized Rutland Water will be hosting an opening party on Saturday 3rd December. There will be goody bags on offer for the first lucky customers, giveaways, demo rides, free coffee, and the chance to speak with Specialized staff about all the latest bikes and equipment on offer.