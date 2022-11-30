BikeBiz’s guide to the latest e-bikes, e-scooters and accessories – part two

Share Facebook

BikeBiz takes a look at the latest e-bikes, e-scooters and accessories from some of the leading brands in the sector, including Dawes, Wisper, Ridgeback, Batribike, Forme, Kona, Eovolt, Superior Rock Machine, KinesisUK, Specialized, Cube, Vello, Brompton, Volt Bikes, Raleigh, Advanced, Gocycle, Benno Fully Loaded, Tern, Thok, BMC, Stromer, Forestal, Pivot Cycles, Santa Cruz Bicycles, Adventure, Datatag, ABUS, Continental, Gaadi, Clarks Cycle Systems, Topeak, Muc-Off, Weldtite Products and Cyclon

Check out part one of our e-bikes, e-scooters and accessories sector guide here

This guide first appeared in November’s edition of BikeBiz magazine – get your free subscription here

Tern – GSD S10 Gen2 500wh Performance Cx Lx E-bike Blue

Distributor: Moore Large

The GSD is ready to replace your car. It’ll let you carry two kids plus groceries, or a whole lot of cargo – but it’s the same length as a regular bike. Built-in dual-battery technology lets you ride all day, while space-saving features like FlatFold and Vertical Parking make the GSD incredibly easy to own and use.

RRP: £5,400

Weblink: https://www.moorelarge.co.uk/ tern-gsd–s10–gen2–500wh– performance–cx–lx–ebike–blue. html

Thok – TK01 Mod D Complete

Distributor: Windwave

The TK01 extends your rides and allows you to enjoy even the most extreme trails while having fun in safety. 170mm travel, mullet wheels, 4-piston brakes, integrated 630Wh battery, new Shimano EP8 motor. The “Precise Front End” for head tube tapered 1.8 marks an epochal change in the steering area of e-MTBs. A “steamroller” without compromising agility! With 29” and 27.5” mullet wheels, it is the ideal companion for fans of adrenaline and strong sensations that e-enduro can give.

RRP: £5,499.95

Weblink: https://shop.windwave.co.uk/ bikes/electric-bikes/thok- tk01-mod-d-mtb-complete-ebike- grey-red__12711

BMC – 257 Amp AL One

Distributor: ZyroFisher

An all-new urban boost, the 257 AMP is your amplified partner in crime for daily rides. With its clean looks, exacting attention to detail and functional integration, the 257 Amp One features a lightweight and versatile Premium Aluminium frame with powder coated finish for durability. The naturally engaging and powerful Bosch Performance CX belt drive motor combined with the comfort-enhancing ICS MTT Stem and premium lights give you that joyful elegant feeling of velocity and safety. Also available in a step-through version.

RRP: £5,500

Weblink: https://www.zyrofisherb2b.co.uk/products/product.aspx?stylecode=BM23257AMPONE

Stromer – ST2 Beltdrive Pedelec Bike

Distributor: Hotlines

The ST2 has a max speed of 45km/h and uses a CYRO Drive IG motor, which supplies 750W of power and 40Nm of torque. It comes equipped with a 618Wh battery, which can be upgraded to 814Wh or 983Wh. An OMNI C display allows reading of trip data and battery level whilst the theft prevention function allows unlocking the bicycle digitally. The maintenance-friendly and durable Gates carbon drive belt works together with the SA five-speed hub gear for maximum power transfer.

RRP: £5,950

Weblink: https://www.hotlines-uk.com/ stromer-st2-beltdrive-speed- pedelec-bike-2022-114618? sku862926

Forestal – Forestal Cyon Halo

Distributor: Silverfish UK

The Cyon features Forestal’s custom lightweight motor with key components in titanium and magnesium to keep weight at 1.95kg, all in a package that produces 250W and 60Nm. It’s powered by a 360Wh battery using 51V architecture for super-fast charging, giving an 80% charge in 84mins. A full colour screen on the top tube keeps you informed with maps, HRM, battery, and power mode selection. At under 18kg (and with no motor drag), the Cyon rides, and feels, like a nimble trail bike.

RRP: £8,499

Weblink: https://www.silverfish-uk.com/products/BiKES/Electric-Bikes/VARFTF2215010130_Forestal-Cyon-Halo-29-quot-Bike-2022

Pivot Cycles – Shuttle SL 29 Pro X01

Distributor: Saddleback

The Pivot Cycles Shuttle SL 29 Pro X01 is an e-bike with crisp steering, especially designed to bring the energy and agility of a trail bike to the electric sector. Unusually light for an e-bike, with a Fazua Ride 60 drive unit weighing just 4.2kg, it will give you the powerful assistance that you need to extend your range, along with the lively feel that got you hooked on trail riding in the first place.

RRP: £10,500

Weblink: https://saddleback.co.uk/ collections/pivot-sl- collection/products/pivot- cycles-shuttle-sl-pro-x01

Santa Cruz Bicycles – Heckler X01 AXS CC Reserve

Distributor: Pon Bike Performance UK

The latest generation of the Heckler has a larger interchangeable battery (720wh up from 504wh), which allows riders to expand their own trail map – accessing previously unreachable trails, unlocking less-used trails, and cramming more into less time. The new Heckler has both mixed or dual 29-inch wheel size options. Wheel size isn’t the only option for riders. There’s a full-size range of both from medium to XXL, with the small size frame having dual 27.5 wheels. Two levels of carbon (Santa Cruz’s own C and CC blends) open up the range of options for build kits.

RRP: £11,699

Weblink: www. santacruzbicycles.com

Adventure – ES2

Distributor: Sportline

With more power, enhanced control and greater comfort, the Adventure ES2 is an all-new flagship e-scooter. Building on the success of the first model, the latest offering is the natural evolution of our range. Bigger 10-inch wheels increase grip and improved all-terrain ability over rough paved surfaces. A larger battery means the ES2 retains the same 20-kilometre range. With this additional power, Adventure also uprated the brakes to a full disc system for the ultimate in consistent and safe stopping.

RRP: £799.99

Weblink: https://www.sportlineb2b.co. uk/products/RK21600_Adventure- ES2

Datatag – E-Bike & Electric Scooter Security Marking System

Distributor: Chicken CycleKit

The UK’s most trusted forensic marking and theft deterrent systems for your electric bicycle, scooter, and mobility scooter. Datatag is a unique, multi-layered security marking system allowing you to protect not just your bike frame, but also your valuable components such as forks, wheels, derailleurs, etc. It’s easy to install and simple to register your ownership details online.

RRP: £29.99

Weblink: https://www.chickencyclekit. co.uk/shop/locks-security/e- bike-amp-electric-scooter- security-marking-system/

ABUS – Pedelec 2.0

Distributor: Extra UK

The Pedelec 2.0 is certified to safety standard NTA 8776. Tested at a bigger impact speed, they can dissipate significantly more energy compared to a standard helmet and this makes it ideal to be used with e-bikes or e-scooters. Features such as the Fidlock magnetic buckle, a rear-mounted LED light with 180-degree visibility and the integrated rain hood all ensure you’re not only safe but also comfortable.

RRP: £159.99

Weblink: Abus Pedelec 2.0 (extrauk.co.uk)

Continental – eContact Plus

Distributor: Cambrian Tyres, ZyroFisher, i-Ride, Raleigh, Bob Elliot & Co

Specifically developed for the commuting and load-carrying demands of e-bikes. This high-mileage tyre features a compact tread pattern to keep rolling resistance low, boosting the range of each battery charge. Thanks to the unique tread and advancement of the Continental construction technologies, the eContact Plus boasts particularly high protection from nails, glass and larger hazards.

RRP: £44.95

Weblink: https://conti-tyres.co.uk/ commuting-touring/econtact- plus

Gaadi – Gaadi Endless E-Bike Inner Tube

Distributor: Walkers Cycle Components

The e-bike solution. This is a two-ended inner tube to allow for inner tube replacement without the need to remove the wheel. Ideal for e-bikes and heavy, bulky bikes. Available in both Schrader and Presta Valves in Sizes 20”, 26”, 27.5”, 700c, and 29”.

RRP: £12.99

Weblink: www.walkerscycles.co.uk

Clarks Cycle Systems – Clarks Organic E-Bike Disc Pads

Distributor: Bob Elliot & Co

The E-VRS (semi-metallic) disc brake pads have a high carbon content for e-bike disc brakes. The pad compound is specifically suitable for e-bikes, having high brass/iron content for powerful braking performance. Packaged in bike sets of two pairs and clips.

RRP: £15.99

Weblink: https://www.bob-elliot.co.uk/viewproducts.php?catID=242&subcatID=2043

Topeak – Trunk Bag E-Xplorer

Distributor: Extra UK

The E-Xplorer TrunkBag is an e-bike-specific spare battery carrier made of rigid EVA foam and Polyethylene providing structure, excellent impact absorption, and water repellency. In addition to the expandable top section, the side panels expand to full panniers maximizing capacity. The grip straps secure a spare battery in place while 3M reflective strips and rear light straps add extra safety.

RRP: £124.99

Weblink: Topeak E–xplorer Trunkbag (extrauk.co.uk)

Muc-Off – E-bike Ultimate Kit

Distributor: Muc-Off

The Muc-Off E-bike Ultimate Kit has everything riders could ever need to look after their electric bikes. The kit contains two e-bike specific lubes that have been formulated with a unique e-bike lubricity additive pack that laughs in the face of the extra torque developed, and can withstand a beating from even the most powerful e-bike drivetrains. Muc-Off combined that with a bundle of cleaners including pink Nano Tech Bike Cleaner and Drivetrain Cleaner, as well as cloths, brushes and protective sprays to get every inch of that e-bike back to factory fresh.

RRP: £94.99

Weblink: https://muc-off.com/products/ ebike-ultimate-kit

Weldtite Products – E-bike Dry Foaming Cleaner (150ml)

Distributor: Multi-distributor

A waterless bike cleaner suitable for cleaning the frame, handlebars, cranks, wheels and forks of all e-bikes. Specially formulated for e-bikes and will not impair electrical components, but suitable for all bikes. Dry Foaming Cleaner is easy to use, acid and solvent free minimising your impact on the environment.

RRP: £5.99

Weblink: https://weldtite.cc/products/ e–bike–dry–foaming–cleaner– 150ml

Cyclon – E-bike Service Pack

Distributor: The Cycle Division

Cyclon has an E-Bike Service Package where the rider will have everything they need to maintain the e-bike. With the Foam Cleaner, you can easily clean your shiny or matt e-bike frame without the need for water. With the Connection Spray, you will clean the sensitive electrical points and contact points of the e-bike battery. Got a flat tyre on the way? No problem, with the Tyre Repair Gel you can easily seal holes of up to 2mm in your outer tyre, so you do not have to change your tyre. A handy little tool for on the road.

RRP: Contact Cyclon

Weblink: https://www.thecycledivision. com