BikeBiz’s guide to the latest e-bikes, e-scooters and accessories – part one

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

BikeBiz takes a look at the latest e-bikes, e-scooters and accessories from some of the leading brands in the sector, including Dawes, Wisper, Ridgeback, Batribike, Forme, Kona, Eovolt, Superior Rock Machine, KinesisUK, Specialized, Cube, Vello, Brompton, Volt Bikes, Raleigh, Advanced, Gocycle, Benno Fully Loaded, Tern, Thok, BMC, Stromer, Forestal, Pivot Cycles, Santa Cruz Bicycles, Adventure, Datatag, ABUS, Continental, Gaadi, Clarks Cycle Systems, Topeak, Muc-Off, Weldtite Products and Cyclon

This guide first appeared in November’s edition of BikeBiz magazine – get your free subscription here

Dawes – Discover-E

Distributor: Tandem Group Cycles

The all-new Dawes Discover-E is designed with everything you need for the daily commute or weekend ramble. The Bafang rear hub motor is powered by a 360Wh rack-mounted battery for up to 28 miles/45km of range. This battery can easily be removed to charge inside at your convenience or simply left on the bike and plugged in. Three levels of power assistance can be selected from the handlebar-mounted LED display with up to 54nm of torque on offer.

RRP: £1,349.99

Weblink: https://www.tgc.bike/electric-bikes-c4/electric-hybrid-bikes-c71/dawes-discover-e-electric-hybrid-bike-p248

Wisper Electric Bikes – Tailwind

Distributor: Wisper Electric Bikes Dealer Network

Designed with agility and easy handling threaded through its DNA, the new Wisper Tailwind offers the rider a truly instinctive riding experience. Weighing in at as little as 19kg, the new Wisper Tailwind breaks the mould of traditional heavy and cumbersome electric bikes. Using state-of-the-art battery technology and a sophisticated no-hassle drive system the new Wisper Tailwind turns heads on the trail or daily commute with its sleek and athletic silhouette.

RRP: £1,799-£2,399

Weblink: https://wisperbikes.com/ product-category/e-bikes/ tailwind/

Ridgeback – Errand

Distributor: Sportline

The Errand is the perfect do-it-all utilitarian e-bike, your go-to transport solution. Commute to work, ride to the shops or just a trip out for coffee the Errand will get you there and back with ease. 20” wheels with wide tyres provide maximum agility in those crowded urban environments, and the small form factor frame makes storage a breeze. Available in blue, black and red.

RRP: £1,799.99

Weblink: https://www.sportlineb2b.co. uk/products/RB22135_Errand- Black

Batribike – Gamma with Graphic Display

Distributor: Batribike

The Orange Gamma is proving to be a popular e-bike with dealers and consumers. The high torque (100Nm) centre motor combined with Graphic Display and over-ride throttle gives the rider plenty of options. Suspension forks, rack and lights included. Crossbar and step-through styles. Three battery-size options. Powered by Promovec Danish design and electrics. Industry-leading, transferable warranty of three years on the battery and motor.

RRP: From £1,964

Weblink: https://batribike.com/product/ gamma-orange-bundle

Forme – Peak Trail 2ELS

Distributor: Moore Large

Built on a low step-over frame and with one of the smoothest e-bike drive systems around, the powerful Bafang centre-motor system quietly boosts your power input to help you explore the lanes with easy and harmonious handling. Suitable for a wide range of adventures with the stability of a mountain bike and the larger wheel/ narrower tyre benefits of a road bike. The Bafang M200 mid-drive system and a powerful battery are built into a frame equipped with mudguards to keep you dry and pannier racks to help with luggage on longer adventures.

RRP: £2,049.99

Weblink: https://formebikes.co.uk/peak- trail-2els

Kona – Rove HD

Distributor: Kona

The Rove HD brings the world of electric riding to the masses with a more budget-friendly hub drive motor. Its design is easy on the eyes and maintains that classic Rove style. Like the analogue Rove, the Rove HD runs wider tyres ready to take you across mixed surfaces with ease. A 418Wh battery provides just the right amount of assist to get after those longer rides you’ve been eyeing up. Whether your aim is to ride longer or faster, or just to have more fun the Rove HD delivers in spades.

RRP: £2,099

Weblink: www.konaworld.com

Eovolt – Evening 24” Compact Step Through

Distributor: Pinpoint CE

The Eovolt Evening 24” e-bike is a unique product in the market. Its 24” wheels with compact step-through frame results in an easy-to-handle electric bike and then you add in the added storage benefits of the folding cockpit and pedals. Also featuring seven gears, hydraulic disc brakes along with a 504Wh Samsung seat post battery providing up to 100km of range and you have the perfect package for a step-through city style e-bike.

RRP: £2,099.99

Weblink: Eovolt Evening 24″ Compact Step Through Semi Folding Electric Bike – eovolt

Superior Rock Machine – Storm INT e70-29 E-bike

Distributor: Chicken CycleKit

A state-of-the-art 29” e-bike with 90 Nm Sport Drive mid-motor and a fully integrated 500Wh battery granting a range of up to 100 km. The new ‘Fun Ride’ geometry has been engineered to deliver an easier and more comfortable ride, both on and off roads. The bike features a lockable fork, 2.25” WTB tyres with a universal fast pattern, and Shimano hydraulic disc brakes.

RRP: £2,399.99

Weblink: https://www.chickencyclekit. co.uk/shop/search/storm-int- e70-29

KinesisUK – Lyfe Equipped (step-thru)

Distributor: Upgrade Bikes

Building on the success of their Lyfe e-bikes, KinesisUK now offers an equipped step-thru option, bringing an even wider appeal to this e-leisure and city bike. Energised by the Mahle 250W motor system the smooth e-assist keeps pace with traffic and glides the rider up the hills. The alloy frame and lightweight components make for a 10-speed, 17kg complete bike that can easily be lifted upstairs. Loaded with a rear rack, full mudguards, kickstand and integrated lights means you are set for the new commute or to adventure up to 75km on one charge.

RRP: £2,550

Weblink: https://www.upgradebikes.co. uk/Catalogue/Bikes/Kinesis/ Lyfe-Bike-Step-Thru-Equipped

Specialized – Turbo Vado

Distributor: Specialized

With an 80mm front suspension fork, wide tyres and a plush suspension seatpost the Turbo Vado is built for a comfortable ride on even the roughest roads. It’s also got some anti-theft tricks up its sleeves with the user able to disable the motor via the Mission Control app, plus the battery is both lockable and removable. A built-in Garmin Radar device detects cars up to 140 metres behind the rider and shows their location on the integrated display. The 5.0 version of the bike even comes with the option for automatic gear shifting. With up to 90 miles of range, a rack that can hold up to 27kg, along with integrated lights and mudguards, the Turbo Vado is a go-anywhere, do-anything machine

RRP: £2,800-£5,250

Weblink: Turbo Vado

Cube – Compact Sport Hybrid

Distributor: Oneway Bike

A great bike makes life easier, and that’s just what Cube had in mind with the Compact Sport Hybrid. Bosch power, compact frame design and a full complement of accessories plus a wide gear range make for the ideal everyday companion – from holidays to commuting. The Compact Sport Hybrid’s rugged, easy step-through design fits riders of all sizes and is easy to store and transport.

RRP: £2,899

Weblink: https://www.cube.eu/cube- compact-sport-hybrid-500-blue- n-lime/589160

Vello – Bike+

Distributor: About The Bike

The Vello Bike+ is the first self-charging electric folding bike. Designed to be your ideal city companion, the Vello features an innovative 250W Zehus Drivetrain motor which utilises KERS (Kinetic Energy Recovery System) technology to regenerate battery power over and above the 75km range – upon pedalling backwards, the motor switches to recuperation and starts braking, generating energy in this process to recharge the battery on the go. The bike, built up from a smart chromoly aluminium frame, features 20” tyres, a long-lasting Gates Carbon Belt Drive, hydraulic disc brakes and a choice of three gear ratios depending on what type of riding you’ll be doing. All culminating in a lightweight build from 13.9kg.

RRP: From £2,990

Weblink: https://en.vello. bike/products/vello-bike-plus

Brompton – Electric C Line

Distributor: Brompton

This electric bike can go the distance with six gears and a 250-kWh hub motor. Smart Pedal Assist can be configured to kick in when you choose. You have the option to change settings as you go. Load it up with luggage and a rack. Fold it, ride it, take it anywhere.

RRP: From £2,995

Weblink: Electric C Line

Volt Bikes – Infinity & Infinity LS

Distributor: Volt Bikes

The power of the 250w Shimano Steps E6100 crank drive motor and intelligence of the Shimano Alfine DI-2 8-speed internal hub electronic gears provide a smooth and exhilarating riding experience that is second to none. Modelled around the best-selling Infinity, the Infinity LS promises the same impressive performance and specs as the original packed into a smaller frame with a low-step design.

RRP: £2,999

Weblink: https://voltbikes. co.uk/e-bikes/hybrid/infinity & https://voltbikes.co.uk/e-bikes/hybrid/infinity-ls

Raleigh – Raleigh Stride 2

Distributor: Raleigh

The Raleigh Stride 2 is an elegant, eco-friendly two-wheeled alternative to typical family transport. Powered by a 500Wh Bosch battery, the Raleigh Stride 2 gives you everything you need to get from A to B without breaking a sweat. With a range of up to 40 miles and a cargo capacity of 80kg, the Stride 2 is ready to help you take on your day. The Stride 2 offers a sturdy and generous cargo space with ample room to fit the young ones in safely, as well as your shopping. The two wheels make this model perfect for cruising into town and unlocking the freedom on the school run, even when it’s busy.

RRP: £2,999-£3,099

Weblink: Raleigh Stride 2

Advanced – Reco E-bike

Distributor: AlsoBikes trading as Advanced Bikes UK

Fully integrated brake lines and shift cables, which are routed through the headset directly into the frame, reinforce the ultra-modern look of the plastic frames made from a single mould. Depending on individual requirements, the Reco models are available in a sporty version with Shimano Deore 10-speed gears or for daily touring and commuting use with Shimano five-speed hub gears and low-maintenance Gates toothed belts. Reco comes with Bosch smart system; 500-750 WH battery, Bosch CX motor. In three colours and either as a step-through or cross-bar frame.

RRP: £4,549 -£4,749

Weblink: https:// advancedbikes.uk/

Gocycle – G4i

Distributor: Gocycle UK Showroom Partners

G4i offers the ultimate blend of design purity, convenience of fast folding, and exceptional rider fit and riding dynamics. Its industry-leading technology includes a patented automotive-inspired Daytime Running Light (DRL), LED cockpit and Gocycle’s electronic predictive shifting.

RRP: £4,999

Weblink: www.gocycle.com

Benno Fully Loaded – Boost Performance & CX Versions

Distributor: Ison Distribution

The Benno Boost Fully Loaded is the large family bike that enables you to ride with up to two kids on the back and all their stuff or other loads stored conveniently upfront. The Boost Fully Loaded is available with either the Performance Line or CX Bosch motor. The pack comes with all the essential accessories included to get you and your family straight out for your first adventure.

RRP: From £5,099

Weblink: https://www.ison-distribution.com/brand/117/benno-bikes

Part two of our e-bikes, e-scooters and accessories sector guide will follow tomorrow, 30th November