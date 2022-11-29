Rapha launches its first merino mountain bike collection 

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Rapha has announced the launch of its first merino wool mountain bike collection, the Rapha Performance Trailwear line.

The new range from the British premium cycling apparel brand is made from renewable materials spun from the wool of merino sheep, offering swear wicking, odour resistance, and thermoregulation.

Rapha said its new MTB range features a new proprietary blend of natural and synthetic fibres to make the trail range more durable than other versions of merino.

The brand said: “Rapha Performance Trailwear continues to evolve its collection in Autumn/Winter 2022 with four merino wool tops designed for trail duty. Designed to move with the rider, this collection is designed to optimise airflow and allow for a complete range of motion so you can confidently charge on your favourite trails.”

Rapha is also providing colour-matched iron-on patches for easy home repair with each item.

The range consists of short sleeve T-Shirt, long sleeve tee, women’s tank tops, and women’s ¾ sleeve tops.

RRPs range from £65 for the women’s tank top, to £95 for the long sleeve t-shirt.

Earlier this month, Rapha announced that it would be making a $150,000 (£124,000) to support the World Bicycle Relief and its Communities on the Move programme in Malawi.

This programme helps improve people’s access to healthcare education and employment through bike donations.

Rapha also recently underwent a significant change, as newly-appointed CEO William Kim stepped down after less than a year in the role.

Kim, a former All Saints, Burberry, and Gucci executive, succeeded Rapha founder and former CEO Simon Mottram at the start of 2022, after Mottram had been in charge for 17 years.

Read more: BikeBiz’s guide to the latest e-bikes, e-scooters and accessories – part one

Long-term Rapha employees Francois Convercey, Rapha’s former chief brand and marketing officer, and Daniel Blumire, former chief commercial and product officer, will now step in as joint managing directors of the London-based brand.