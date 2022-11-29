Road.cc appoints Jamie Williams to lead video role 

Share Facebook

Specialist road cycling website Road.cc has appointed Jamie Williams to a senior video role, just a few short months after he joined the team.

Williams, who joined Road.cc as tech writer, initially appeared as a regular on Road.cc’s video channels and scripted videos, helping him to progress to lead video production editor.

Also a competitive racer, both in road and criterium events, Williams will be aiming to secure a Cat 1 British Cycling licence in 2023.

Williams says: “Over the past year, Road.cc has shown impressive video growth with a 16% increase in YouTube subscribers, nearly 5 million views and over 285,000 hours spent watching our content on YouTube alone.

“In my new role I am very much looking forward to continuing to drive this momentum whilst bringing my technical knowledge and some fresh ideas to continue to provide our loyal audience with the trusted and enjoyable content that they have come to expect.”

Road.cc specialises in news, advocacy and consumer advice for road cyclists, offering product guides and reviews.

The brand, based in Bath, has been expanding with a selection of consumer cycling websites, including Off Road.CC and ebiketips.

Road.cc is owned by F-At, a digital publishing company founded 14 years ago by Future Publishing cycling editor Tony Farrelly, and former Cycling Plus art editor Dave Atkinson, also founder of What Mountain Bike.

Earlier this year F-At digital announced a raft of new hires and moves across its sites.

This included a new editor for Off.Road.cc, a new cross portfolio buyers guide editor, and further investment in video and affiliate marketing.

Aaron Borrill took up the reins as editor of Off.Road.cc on 1st July, joining from Future Publishing where he was tech editor on cyclingnews.com and BikePerfect. Mildred Locke took on responsibility for F-At buyers guides from today, 4th July, also having worked as a tech writer at BikePerfect.

As well as a new editor, Off.Road.cc also appointed bike packer, adventure cyclist and gravel rider, Suvi Loponen as a tech writer. Loponen joined the team having previously worked in the e-bike sector of the bike industry.

Williams joined the tech team on a permanent basis having been a freelance reviewer for the site since 2019. Liam Cahill will be taking on the new role of presenter and content editor for Road.cc.

On the commercial side, F-At appointed Matt Treviss as the company’s first affiliate marketing manager, initially on a part-time basis.

Harry Cook was appointed to work alongside F-At Digital’s operations director, Oli Pendrey. Cook also took charge of DealClincher, F-At’s deals website.