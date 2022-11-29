Tandem Group officially opens new e-mobility showroom, Electric Life 

Share Facebook

Cycling distributor Tandem Group has officially opened its new specialist e-mobility showroom in Birmingham, Electric Life.

The new store follows the launch of the Electric Life website earlier this year, as Tandem aims to offer a multi-channel experience for e-bikes and e-scooters.

Electric Life, located off the M6 in Castle Vale, offers a range of e-mobility brands from the Tandem portfolio, including Dawes, Li-fe, Claud Butler and Falcon.

A comprehensive range of JIVR, Li-fe and Inokim e-scooters are available alongside the Sterling Eco electric motorcycles

Peter Kimberley, group CEO of Tandem Group stated “I am thrilled to have opened our first e-mobility showroom in my home city of Birmingham. We have recruited some fantastic new colleagues who are passionate about e-mobility products. I am delighted to be working with some incredible partners and award-winning e-mobility brands. This opening forms an integral part of our strategic plans and growth ambitions as we move forward into 2023 and meet the growing demand of e-mobility transportation”.

Electric Life formally opened on Friday, 25th November, with West Midlands mayor Andy Street and West Midlands Cycling and Walking Commissioner Adam Tranter in attendance.

Mayor Street said: “It was wonderful to open the new Electric Life showroom in Castle Vale, Birmingham. I’m convinced the future of personal transport for short journeys is going to be light electric vehicles so it was great to see the latest e-bikes, electric mobility scooters and e-motor bikes from a Birmingham business growing on the global stage. Easy and affordable access to vehicles like e-bikes, combined with our plans for new infrastructure, will be essential to help us to move around sustainably in the West Midlands.”

On display are some market-leading e-bike brands, including award-winning British bike brands Whyte, Quella and the global Spanish powerhouse of Orbea along with an extensive range of Tandem’s own-label heritage brands including Dawes, Li-fe, Claud Butler and Falcon.

A dedicated area of the showroom boasts a huge range of e-mobility scooters from leading brands including Pro Rider, Pride & Roma across all mobility vehicle classes. Pro Rider electric golf trolleys are on display along with Ben Sayers one of the oldest golf brands in the world.

The showroom is located with easy access from junction five of the M6 and just 20 minutes from Birmingham city centre, with free parking, a free test ride ‘try before you buy policy’. Customers will be supported by an expert team on hand with a dedicated service and repair centre where all products sold have a ‘free six-week check’, Tandem said.

Tandem is also preparing for the imminent opening of a new purpose-built, state-of-the-art warehouse next month.