Cyclefit partners with Tandem Group Cycles to become Quella accredited retailer

Tandem Group Cycles has partnered with Cyclefit as an accredited retailer of Quella fixie and electric bikes.

Earlier this year, the midlands-based distributor announced an exclusive national distribution partnership agreement with the urban bike brand Quella.

Since launch, Tandem Group has seen growth of the brand across its national core dealer network, underpinned with continued rising consumer demand and market growth of the e-bike category.

London’s Cyclefit based in the Fire Station on West Central Street, offers bike fitting and cycling biomechanics services as well as custom frame design.

The retailer recently opened a second shop, Cyclefit on 38 Store Street, in the heart of Bloomsbury. The new store complements the existing site, with a community focus aimed at recreational and commuter riders as well as offering a range of gravel, commuter, folding and e-bikes.

Phil Cavell, Cyclefit co-owner, said: “We are thrilled to be stocking Quella, a stylish brand that we have always admired which sits perfectly alongside our collection of the world’s finest bike brands and our bespoke bike building service for the urban rider.

“Tandem Group Cycles are leaders within cycling distribution and provide the ideal partnership as we develop the Cyclefit brand portfolio.”

Cyclefit will become a London flagship destination for Quella, being a comprehensive showcase of both their core and e-bikes ranges.

The store will also be a test ride demo centre to encourage and enable grass-roots cycling for everyone with a service that can tailor bikes to the customers profile and riding style.

Matt Rudd, sales director at Tandem Group Cycles, added: “Since our partnership commenced with Quella we have seen demand for a stylish and affordable range of electric and single speed designs increase.

“I am delighted to partner with the team at Cyclefit who will become a dedicated flagship London stockist of Quella, providing the urban cyclist with exceptional service, encapsulated within a beautiful instore environment and the creative surrounds of Bloomsbury.”

Tandem Group Cycles operates distribution for brands including Dawes, Claud Butler, Elswick, and the Squish children’s brand.

The group currently supports an extensive network of independent national bike dealers throughout the UK.