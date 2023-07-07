Extra UK and Cyclex to distribute Chamois Butt’r in the UK and Ireland

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Extra UK has announced an exclusive distribution agreement with Chamois Butt’r, the anti chafe chamois cream, in the UK and Ireland via Extra’s Irish subsidiary Cyclex.

Chamois Butt’r specialises in cycling skincare, with a range of products created to offer improved comfort and soothe already irritated or chafed skin.

The American brand uses a non-greasy formula and natural ingredients which are designed to not damage or discolour technical clothing or leave residue.

Chamois Butt’r also utilises recyclable packaging where possible and is never tested on animals. It contains no harsh chemicals, parabens, phthalates, petroleum, gluten, or artificial fragrances.

Will Fripp. CEO at Extra UK, said: “At Extra we seek specialist brands that deliver, Chamois Butt’r products answer that call exactly. A market leader that helps you make the most of every ride, proven over time, yet always innovating and improving – a perfect match and one we welcome to the Extra UK and Cyclex portfolio”

Through this exclusive distribution agreement, Extra UK will ensure that retailers and cyclists have reliable and easy access to the Chamois Butt’r range thanks to the Extra UK and Cyclex extensive dealer network and sales teams.

Product is available in stock now and ready to ship.

Read more: Cyclefit partners with Tandem Group Cycles to become Quella accredited retailer

Steve Mathews, founder and president of Paceline Products, Inc., said: “I am excited that the opportunity presented itself for Chamois Butt’r to be represented by Extra UK. All the staff members we have worked with at Extra UK during this transition have demonstrated supreme professionalism.

“I am confident that our new partnership will provide Chamois Butt’r and our UK customers better service than ever before, and will keep pace with our continued strong growth in our sales.”

Curt Shelman, COO of Chamois Butt’r, added: “Extra UK Ltd has shown to be a leading distributor for quality cycling brands and we are excited to have them as our representative in the UK.”