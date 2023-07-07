The top five jobs in the bike trade this week – 7th July

Share Facebook

The BikeBiz jobs board helped filled over 740 positions in 2022, and listings are still on the rise. Here’s our latest top five…

Mechanical Design Engineer – AeroCoach Ltd

AeroCoach is an exciting, innovative and growing sports engineering company that designs and manufactures bicycle components used by customers around the world, including Olympic gold medallists, World Champions and Grand Tour winners.

Our team has many years of experience in optimising aerodynamics, ergonomics, and biomechanics, all of which feeds into our product design and rider optimisation. Our experience in product design for manufacture allows us to rapidly prototype and manufacture a wide range of high performing products.

We are looking for a hard-working, motivated individual with strong design engineering skills to expand the AeroCoach team. The applicant will work closely within the AeroCoach team to design and test new AeroCoach products and commissioned products for external manufacturers. The successful candidate will have excellent attention to detail and great communication skills, be able to work to specified design cues, work well as part of a friendly team, and have experience riding and / or working with bicycles.

Store Assistant – Velo Edge

Velo Edge is a brand-new premium cycling store, based in Alderley Edge, and opening July 2023. Offering a selection of the best bikes in the pro-peloton, professional bike-fitting trusted by world tour pros, a hand-picked selection of high-performance apparel and of course, great coffee; we’re set in the perfect location between the Cheshire plain and the Peak District.

We’re hiring now for full and part-time store assistants. You’ll know your way around a bike, be comfortable advising customers on high-quality cycling clothing and ideally, be able to make a cracking espresso – but don’t worry – full training will be provided.

Naturally, this role suits a candidate who loves all things cycling. You’ll be a flexible can-do person, able to work well in a busy environment and also keep the store looking it’s best in-between times. The one thing more valuable than a killer sales instinct is a friendly, approachable nature, ready to welcome customers and treat them like a VIP – whether they’re spending thousands on a high-end road bike or just dropping in for a flat white.

Area Sales Manager – Bob Elliot & Co Ltd

Due to a vacancy opening, we are looking to add a professional Area Sales Manager for the South West of England / South Wales area to maintain and develop further an established customer-base, selling our large portfolio of products of over 40 brands / 5,000 SKU’s.

The role will include visiting shops on a regular basis. We are looking for a results-driven, enthusiastic and ambitious person to build and maintain relationships with cycle shops. Experience in this field is essential. The job includes a company car, a mobile phone, a tablet, a standard basic wage plus commission based on performance. We offer vast experience in the trade, and can offer the best support for the candidate to fulfil the role required.

You have the opportunity to work for a fast growing distributor in the cycle trade, with vast experience and a great trade reputation. We have expanded our premises to range more items in our portfolio. We have great tools to help with the role including an iPad and an iPhone together with a fully integrated B2B website. Join our team and help sell great brands including our own brands; KranX All Cycle & KX Wheels. Also, Schwalbe & Continental Tyres, Ravemen, Clarks Cycle Components, Funkier/Chiba/FLR clothing & many more.

Bike Technician – Velo Edge

Velo Edge is a brand-new premium cycling store, based in Alderley Edge, and opening July 2023. Offering a selection of the best bikes in the pro-peloton, professional bike-fitting trusted by world tour pros, a hand-picked selection of high-performance apparel and of course, great coffee, we’re set in the perfect location between the Cheshire plain and the Peak District.

We’re hiring now for a Bike Technician to turn our customers dream bikes into reality. You’ll be passionate about all things cycling, with some solid experience working on high-end bikes to exacting specifications using our in-store workshop.

Cytech level 2 qualification is desirable, but not essential with relevant experience, previous experience working with Shimano Di2, SRAM eTap AXS & Campagnolo EPS is required, as is the ability to work autonomously and with confidence in a fast-paced environment. We’re open to discussing full or part time hours or even a freelance arrangement.

Aftercare Administrator – Sigma Sports

For over 25 years Sigma Sports have provided only the best cycling and triathlon products from our stores in Surrey and Oakham.

Your key objectives as an aftercare administrator will include: processing incoming warranty claims quickly and efficiently and communicating with customers about their returns, coordinating with suppliers to provide a suitable warranty outcome for both Sigma Sports and customers alike, answering customer communication via both email and phone, the ability to identify reported faults with products, and provide an industry leading customer experience.

PC literacy is essential, as is at least two years’ experience in a full-time cycling industry role. Knowledge of all avenues of the cycling industry, including Road, Gravel, Mountain, and Triathlon is also desirable. The increase in popularity of e-bikes would make knowledge in that field valuable to any successful candidate. Some technical experience and curiosity about cycling products would be beneficial. A natural communicator able to empathise with customers and see things from the other person’s point of view, and a flexible attitude to help other departments.