The Electric Bike Shop survey shows customers still looking to the high street

Specialist bike retailers are continuing to see the benefit of having physical high street stores over a pure ecommerce business model, according to The Electric Bike Shop.

A recent survey of 236 people, conducted by the retailer, found that 67% purchasing their latest bike decided to do so in-store at a specialist cycle shop, instead of online.

Andrew Wood, head of marketing at The Electric Bike Shop, said: “By offering multiple channels to our customers, such as our new website, a social media presence, and our nationwide stores, we are able to provide convenience and flexibility to purchase the very best bike for a customer’s needs. Our customers can choose the channel that suits them best for researching products, making purchases, or seeking support.

“We are seeing that customers are still preferring the high street as they want to be able to speak with knowledgeable staff who will give the best advice and a first class customer experience.

The Electric Bike Shop has stores nationwide with two more to open by the end of August.

Recently, the company’s expansion saw them introduce a new product for fleet leasing called Bike Leasing UK.

Iwan Jones, commercial manager of The Electric Bike Shop, said: “Bike leasing gives businesses such as hotels, leisure clubs and other customer facing organisations that want to offer bike rides to their guests an affordable way of building their fleet. We are delighted to have a ground breaking leasing product utilising the very best adult and kids, electric and non-electric bikes in the market.”

The Electric Bike Shop can offer tailored solutions to fit all needs, and clients will be supported with built in flexible lease service plans to keep bikes maintained.

Bike Services UK will deliver the leased bicycles to the client’s preferred location and will also pick them up at the end of the lease period.

All leased bicycles will be delivered fully assembled and checked by qualified mechanics to ensure they are in full working condition.

Bike Services UK provides customer support services to ensure that clients receive prompt and effective assistance with any issues or concerns that may arise during the lease period.