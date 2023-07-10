Caven O’Hara joins Upgrade Bikes as website content manager

Share Facebook

Upgrade Bikes has announced the addition of Caven O’Hara to the new role of website content manager at the Sussex-based distributor.

O’Hara has a wealth of website experience, having worked in the bicycle trade for years in previous similar roles at Sigma Sports, Evans Cycles and more recently with Balfe’s Cycles HQ near Gatwick.

Mark Noble, head of marketing at Upgrade, said: “Caven’s experience from the viewpoint of bicycle retailer is great for us, as he’ll work with us on the build and roll-out of our all-new b2b – helping improve how the site looks and works from a dealer’s POV, which in turn will help all of our bike shops and customers.

“He’ll also be supporting our brands to improve their presentation on our sites as well. It’s a win-win for Upgrade.”

The appointment will bolster Upgrade’s in-house website team with O’Hara working alongside web designer/developer Richard Dean and website administrator James Wyatt.

Mark Chan, head of operations for Upgrade, said: “I am thrilled to welcome Cav to our team. His extensive knowledge in website content management, coupled with his creative approach and attention to detail, make him the perfect fit for this important role.

“We believe that his addition will not only enhance our brand’s digital footprint but also contribute to our overall growth and success.”

Following his appointment, O’Hara said: “After 10+ years on the retail side of the cycling industry, I’m excited to switch focus and work from a distributor standpoint, joining a small but massively talented team.

“The projects Upgrade Bikes have in the pipeline will make for a real challenge, but the outcome will be hugely positive for all parties.”

O’Hara is not only an experienced website manager, but also a keen cyclist.

He added: “Since I had the good fortune to combine my job and hobby, riding road bikes has become a significant part of my life.

“Beginning as a commute to work, it has sort of taken over. From sportives, L’Etape, La Marmotte, spring classics to more ultra-endurance events, although the highlight was probably representing GB at the UCI amateur World Championship Road Race in Denmark.

“I will happily take on an event, latterly this has included the Trans Alba, a 1,600km race around Scotland as part of a pair with fellow Upgrade Bikes employee Rupert Robinson to audaxes. Plans are already afoot for the next big ride.”